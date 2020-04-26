Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #632: TestStop

CAGcast #632: TestStop

The gang talks NPDs, Moving Out, The Persistence, Knights of Pen & Paper 2, GameStop reopening stores, NVIDIA RTX Voice and so much more! Listen to learn how to win 1 of 5 Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Blu-rays!

(DEAD) Alien Isolation - PC - $2.00 ($1.59 with Humble Monthly sub)

By ZabaZu, Apr 26 2020 06:41 PM

#1 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 26 April 2020 - 06:41 PM

https://www.humblebu...alien-isolation

 

https://store.steamp...lien_Isolation/

 

Thought this discount was notable enough to warrant its own thread.

 

Thanks MysterD for the following post

 

 

GameBillet has Alien: Isolation Collection [Steam key] for $9.29.

 

Side note:

On GameBillet, all the Alien Isolation's DLC's, Season Passes, etc. are on sale on GameBillet too:

 

Alien Isolation sale on GameBillet:

Alien Isolation: Collection (Base Game & All 7 DLC's) = $9.29.

Alien Isolation: Season Pass (The 5 Challenge Maps DLC Pack) = $4.10

Alien Isolation: Crew Expendable DLC (Story DLC #1) = 79 cents

 

Alien Isolarion: Last Survivor DLC (Story DLC #2) = 79 cents.


#2 CGH   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1062 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

CGH

Posted 26 April 2020 - 06:47 PM

Worth it if I own the ps4 version?

#3 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7614 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 26 April 2020 - 07:14 PM

The Steam Store says that it's a daily deal that's only good for today.

 

The mobile game Alien Blackout is also free today only on Google Play.

 

https://play.google....com.D3Go.mendel

 

And it's free today only on iTunes.

 

https://apps.apple.c...es&ign-mpt=uo=4


#4 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 26 April 2020 - 07:33 PM

Worth it if I own the ps4 version?


If you'll want to play it on pc sometime then yeah definitely. Great price

#5 dracula   i'll buy that for a dolla CAGiversary!   5040 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

dracula

Posted 26 April 2020 - 07:50 PM

Alien isolation is 2 bucks on steam right now. There is a bundle with all the dlc for 12$, is the dlc good?

Im about to bite but not sure which to get

#6 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7614 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 26 April 2020 - 08:05 PM

Alien isolation is 2 bucks on steam right now. There is a bundle with all the dlc for 12$, is the dlc good?

Im about to bite but not sure which to get

I went for the base game on Steam since (a) I already had Steam credit and (b) I have no idea when I might play it.  I figure that the DLC will go on sale again at some point.


#7 Moneyman80  

Moneyman80

Posted 26 April 2020 - 08:36 PM

Alien isolation is 2 bucks on steam right now. There is a bundle with all the dlc for 12$, is the dlc good?

Im about to bite but not sure which to get

Fanatical has the collection on their Star Deal for $10.99.


#8 dracula   i'll buy that for a dolla CAGiversary!   5040 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

dracula

Posted 26 April 2020 - 08:41 PM

Ok sold .

I was actually just now filling out the form to buy the 12.50 version on steam

#9 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9815 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 26 April 2020 - 08:46 PM

Is the season pass worth it?


#10 MysterD   39 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th) CAGiversary!   25438 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 26 April 2020 - 08:58 PM

For those that only need the Alien Isolation: Season Pass [for Steam]...

 

Alien Isolation: Season Pass [Steam key] on Humble is:

$5 on Humble for non-HBM subs or $4 for HBM subscribers.

 

Alien Isolation: Season Pass [Steam key] on Fanatical is $4.99.

Price is before any coupons.

(There are 5% promo codes out there, if you do or have already bought certain stuff recently on Fanatical.)

 

Alien Isolation: Season Pass [Challenge Maps DLC's only - which are 5 of the 7 DLC's] includes:

Alien: Isolation - Corporate Lockdown
Alien: Isolation - Trauma
Alien: Isolation - Safe Haven
Alien: Isolation - Lost Contact
Alien: Isolation - The Trigger

 

Important Note:

Last Survivor DLC and Crew Expendable DLC (the other 2 story-based DLC's) are NOT in the Season Pass.

Those are sold separately.

 

Humble sells those two for 79 cents each, if you have HBM subscription.


#11 MysterD   39 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th) CAGiversary!   25438 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 26 April 2020 - 09:43 PM

Fanatical has the collection on their Star Deal for $10.99.

GameBillet has Alien: Isolation Collection [Steam key] for $9.29.

 

Side note:

On GameBillet, all the Alien Isolation's DLC's, Season Passes, etc. are on sale on GameBillet too:

 

Alien Isolation sale on GameBillet:

Alien Isolation: Collection (Base Game & All 7 DLC's) = $9.29.

Alien Isolation: Season Pass (The 5 Challenge Maps DLC Pack) = $4.10

Alien Isolation: Crew Expendable DLC (Story DLC #1) = 79 cents

Alien Isolarion: Last Survivor DLC (Story DLC #2) = 79 cents.


#12 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8899 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 02:08 AM

Don't be a sucker and buy the collection for $12 or even $9.29.
It's cheaper to buy everything individually.

Base game: $2
Season Pass: $4 - $5
Crew Expendable DLC: ~$1
Last Survivor DLC: ~$1
Total Cost: ~$8

#13 dracula   i'll buy that for a dolla CAGiversary!   5040 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

dracula

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

ARG I keep dying to the synths.   I


#14 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 05:01 PM

dead


