(DEAD) Alien Isolation - PC - $2.00 ($1.59 with Humble Monthly sub)

Posted 26 April 2020 - 08:58 PM

For those that only need the Alien Isolation: Season Pass [for Steam]...

Alien Isolation: Season Pass [Steam key] on Humble is:

$5 on Humble for non-HBM subs or $4 for HBM subscribers.

Alien Isolation: Season Pass [Steam key] on Fanatical is $4.99.

Price is before any coupons.

(There are 5% promo codes out there, if you do or have already bought certain stuff recently on Fanatical.)

Alien Isolation: Season Pass [Challenge Maps DLC's only - which are 5 of the 7 DLC's] includes:

Alien: Isolation - Corporate Lockdown

Alien: Isolation - Trauma

Alien: Isolation - Safe Haven

Alien: Isolation - Lost Contact

Alien: Isolation - The Trigger

Important Note:

Last Survivor DLC and Crew Expendable DLC (the other 2 story-based DLC's) are NOT in the Season Pass.

Those are sold separately.

Humble sells those two for 79 cents each, if you have HBM subscription.