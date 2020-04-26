(DEAD) Alien Isolation - PC - $2.00 ($1.59 with Humble Monthly sub)

https://www.humblebu...alien-isolation
Thought this discount was notable enough to warrant its own thread.
GameBillet has Alien: Isolation Collection [Steam key] for $9.29.
Side note:
On GameBillet, all the Alien Isolation's DLC's, Season Passes, etc. are on sale on GameBillet too:
Alien Isolation sale on GameBillet:
Alien Isolation: Collection (Base Game & All 7 DLC's) = $9.29.
Alien Isolation: Season Pass (The 5 Challenge Maps DLC Pack) = $4.10
Alien Isolation: Crew Expendable DLC (Story DLC #1) = 79 cents
Alien Isolarion: Last Survivor DLC (Story DLC #2) = 79 cents.