Total War: Shogun 2 Free on STEAM!

By Jiryn, Today, 12:00 AM
Total War Shogun 2 Sega Free Steam

Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 12:00 AM

Total War: Shogun 2 is FREE on Steam right now!
https://store.steamp...l_War_SHOGUN_2/


flatliner718  

flatliner718

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

Thanks for the heads up

Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Today, 02:19 AM

Thank you!

