2k has a new promotion during the pandemic they are offering a free game each week. I have little info about this but I'm playing mafia 3 on xbox one currently. feel free to post with details if you want. I barely remeber playing this on last gen, I think I played a few hours and quit. now though I'm really enjoying it as a time-filler, it's a good gta rip-off.
mafia 3 free to play until 5-7-20
Mafia 3:
I've had it on the PC for a while. I'll share some thoughts.
Once you get beyond the game's first great 3 linear hours or so with great storytelling, presentation, and immersion - the game unfortunately opens up itself too much, turning more into a UbiSoft open-world template here with meaningless collect-a-thons, destroy-a-thons, fetch quests, and other MMO-like quests (Kill X guys, defeat X guys, go to X areas, etc) than say a GTA game normally does (barring GTA: Online).
Yeah, GTA has some of these MMO-like quests, sure...but they actually often have interesting and crafted missions; I'm not counting GTA: Online here though. Unfortunately, a lot of the great storytelling & presentation gets broken-up way too much b/c it's at odds w/ the game's grind-y open-world stuff.
I highly recommend M3's DLC's/Season Pass because once the game opens up...you really need the DLC's to break-up a lot of the grind and UbiSoft open-world MMO-quest-a-thon. There's a more lot more mission types and variety of gameplay in the DLC's - i.e. for example, Faster Baby DLC has some vehicular combat type of missions.
Its boring, picked up x1 copy for $5.99 a while ago. Its so different from mafia 1 and 2.
Mafia 1 and 2 were much more linear, right out the gate.
I think that's M3's biggest problem: it didn't know how to balance the open-world experience and story-telling thing, especially since M3 is great at storytelling, presentation, and narrative. The open-world experience and grind gets in the way of the stuff that this game does best.
Another potentially great narrative experience ruined by Ubi's obsession with shoehorning copy/paste open-world aspects into ever game
I don't know why every game company outside of UbiSoft - such as BioWare with DA:I and ME:A and Hangar 13 here with Mafia 3 - wants to copy the UbiSoft open-world approach.
Thanks for the heads up!