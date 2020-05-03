mafia 3 free to play until 5-7-20

Posted Today, 01:58 PM

Mafia 3:

I've had it on the PC for a while. I'll share some thoughts.

Once you get beyond the game's first great 3 linear hours or so with great storytelling, presentation, and immersion - the game unfortunately opens up itself too much, turning more into a UbiSoft open-world template here with meaningless collect-a-thons, destroy-a-thons, fetch quests, and other MMO-like quests (Kill X guys, defeat X guys, go to X areas, etc) than say a GTA game normally does (barring GTA: Online).

Yeah, GTA has some of these MMO-like quests, sure...but they actually often have interesting and crafted missions; I'm not counting GTA: Online here though. Unfortunately, a lot of the great storytelling & presentation gets broken-up way too much b/c it's at odds w/ the game's grind-y open-world stuff.

I highly recommend M3's DLC's/Season Pass because once the game opens up...you really need the DLC's to break-up a lot of the grind and UbiSoft open-world MMO-quest-a-thon. There's a more lot more mission types and variety of gameplay in the DLC's - i.e. for example, Faster Baby DLC has some vehicular combat type of missions.