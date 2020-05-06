Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #633: Happy Birthday Wombat!

CAGcast #633: Happy Birthday Wombat!

The birthday celebration month kicks off with Streets of Rage 4, Moving Out, Racket Fury VR, SnowRunner, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Tropico 6: Spitter, and so so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Doom Eternal $39.99 at Best Buy

By Lumas101, Today, 05:37 AM

#1 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Today, 05:37 AM

First time I’ve seen it discounted. With return windows extended until May 31st, you may be eligible for price match even if you bought it at launch.

Xbox One https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255282

PS4 https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255267

Windows https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255255

#2 AshesofWake   chum is fum CAGiversary!   4666 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

AshesofWake

Posted Today, 05:50 AM

Ah I wish I got my $10 from my Animal Crossing preorder. Would have been perfect for this. Sigh

#3 tightclaws   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1920 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

tightclaws

Posted Today, 07:45 AM

I knew it, glad I waited a few weeks! Can confirm comes with Steel Book Case for now!

#4 MR_E   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1945 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

MR_E

Posted Today, 08:33 AM

Amazon matched the PS4 and Xbox One versions:

 

PS4: https://www.amazon.c...4/dp/B07DJX3Y19

 

Xbox One: https://www.amazon.c...e/dp/B07DJX3VZS


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy