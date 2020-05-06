Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 128GB - $329.99 ($100 off) - Best Buy

Posted Yesterday, 08:22 PM

Just bought one of these for my wife for Mother's Day. Def getting this shit price matched lol

Just be warned that if the product goes out of stock they will refuse the match. Even if it was in stock when you call, then you're on hold for an hour, if it's out of stock when they answer they won't help. That was my Labo price match experience a few weeks ago.Also if you can, use chat. And if chat is down, wait until the option is back on the web. It's the only civilized way to get anything done while you wait.Target's hold music loop recording is about 20 minutes and I went though that about 4 times to get my Kindle price match. The hold loop for Home Depot is only 10 minutes long and over 3 hours total this week, that's burned into my brain forever.