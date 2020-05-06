Jump to content

CAGcast #633: Happy Birthday Wombat!

CAGcast #633: Happy Birthday Wombat!

The birthday celebration month kicks off with Streets of Rage 4, Moving Out, Racket Fury VR, SnowRunner, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Tropico 6: Spitter, and so so much more!

Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 128GB - $329.99 ($100 off) - Best Buy

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 03:45 PM

CheapyD
Posted Yesterday, 03:45 PM  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 03:45 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5985613

 

I'm thinking about it, but I am uniformed about the current ipads.

 

Airpods are $139.99


chnandler_bong
Posted Yesterday, 03:50 PM  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 03:50 PM

Don't forget that it comes with 1 year of Apple TV+ as well!

 

I'm actually almost thinking about doing this because my wife recently confiscated my older iPad for some of her Zoom calls...


camperinabush
Posted Yesterday, 03:52 PM  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 03:52 PM

I ordered one for my wife and her business yesterday, along with the new Logitech keyboard case with trackpad. Seems like a great price, even with the A10 processor and non-laminated screen. I linked the keyboard case below, which is available at Apple but ‘Coming Soon’ at Best Buy.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad (7th generation)

https://store.apple....oduct/HP312ZM/A

ssr
Posted Yesterday, 03:53 PM  

ssr

Posted Yesterday, 03:53 PM

If you're not that worried about GBs, you can get the 32GB model for $250. Definitely the best price for an introductory iPad.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5985609


Komentra
Posted Yesterday, 03:54 PM  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 03:54 PM

I bought one at the same price during Black Friday 2018. I mostly use mine just to surf the web & watch video and I’m super happy with it.

Still keeps a good charge and I use mine for hours daily.


chnandler_bong
Posted Yesterday, 04:17 PM  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 04:17 PM

I ordered one for my wife and her business yesterday, along with the new Logitech keyboard case with trackpad. Seems like a great price, even with the A10 processor and non-laminated screen. I linked the keyboard case below, which is available at Apple but ‘Coming Soon’ at Best Buy.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad (7th generation)

https://store.apple....oduct/HP312ZM/A

Doesn't this iPad use the new Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically?  Maybe the spot to hold the Pencil on the case is for the Gen1 Pencil?


jbg87
Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM  

jbg87

Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM

The official keyboard is on sale at bestbuy $99

I grabbed the 32gb one, after watching videos of people using it the a10 basically runs everything they throw at it.

kaydigi
Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM  

kaydigi

Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM

One word of warning , Apple Products no longer give you bestbuy points. Bought a 2020 MacBook Air and saw the disclaimer.

bickle
Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM  

bickle

Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

Is this the version that doesn’t have the laminated screen?

camperinabush
Posted Yesterday, 04:52 PM  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 04:52 PM

Doesn't this iPad use the new Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically? Maybe the spot to hold the Pencil on the case is for the Gen1 Pencil?



Really not sure. My wife won’t use the pencil at all, but she’s used to a trackpad (Surface Pro 3) which is what made this case appealing.

Davem
Posted Yesterday, 05:18 PM  

Davem

Posted Yesterday, 05:18 PM

Is this the version that doesn’t have the laminated screen?

Yep, the one with the nice screen and faster processor is the iPad Air 2019 and above (pro). They say you can tell the screen feels "cheaper" and whatnot, but I was just looking to replace a 5+ year old iPad Air with a dying battery for the kids and decided to bite at the $250 price point (from amazon). 


SpraykwoN
Posted Yesterday, 05:22 PM  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 05:22 PM

Just bought one of these for my wife for Mother's Day.  Def getting this shit price matched lol


walletandgromice
Posted Yesterday, 08:22 PM  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 08:22 PM

Just bought one of these for my wife for Mother's Day. Def getting this shit price matched lol


Just be warned that if the product goes out of stock they will refuse the match. Even if it was in stock when you call, then you're on hold for an hour, if it's out of stock when they answer they won't help. That was my Labo price match experience a few weeks ago.

Also if you can, use chat. And if chat is down, wait until the option is back on the web. It's the only civilized way to get anything done while you wait.

Target's hold music loop recording is about 20 minutes and I went though that about 4 times to get my Kindle price match. The hold loop for Home Depot is only 10 minutes long and over 3 hours total this week, that's burned into my brain forever.

#14 freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted Yesterday, 11:10 PM

Wait for BLack Friday...there's always new versions coming every couple months

This price is nothing new

I see the 32GB being $150 come BF


SpraykwoN
Posted Today, 12:00 AM  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 12:00 AM

Just be warned that if the product goes out of stock they will refuse the match. Even if it was in stock when you call, then you're on hold for an hour, if it's out of stock when they answer they won't help. That was my Labo price match experience a few weeks ago.

Also if you can, use chat. And if chat is down, wait until the option is back on the web. It's the only civilized way to get anything done while you wait.

Target's hold music loop recording is about 20 minutes and I went though that about 4 times to get my Kindle price match. The hold loop for Home Depot is only 10 minutes long and over 3 hours total this week, that's burned into my brain forever.

Got the price match just a little bit ago with no issues.  Saved another $54 bucks off what I paid.


