Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 128GB - $329.99 ($100 off) - Best Buy

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5985613
I'm thinking about it, but I am uniformed about the current ipads.
Airpods are $139.99
Posted Yesterday, 03:45 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:50 PM
Don't forget that it comes with 1 year of Apple TV+ as well!
I'm actually almost thinking about doing this because my wife recently confiscated my older iPad for some of her Zoom calls...
Posted Yesterday, 03:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:53 PM
If you're not that worried about GBs, you can get the 32GB model for $250. Definitely the best price for an introductory iPad.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5985609
Posted Yesterday, 03:54 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:17 PM
I ordered one for my wife and her business yesterday, along with the new Logitech keyboard case with trackpad. Seems like a great price, even with the A10 processor and non-laminated screen. I linked the keyboard case below, which is available at Apple but ‘Coming Soon’ at Best Buy.
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad (7th generation)
https://store.apple....oduct/HP312ZM/A
Doesn't this iPad use the new Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically? Maybe the spot to hold the Pencil on the case is for the Gen1 Pencil?
Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:18 PM
Is this the version that doesn’t have the laminated screen?
Yep, the one with the nice screen and faster processor is the iPad Air 2019 and above (pro). They say you can tell the screen feels "cheaper" and whatnot, but I was just looking to replace a 5+ year old iPad Air with a dying battery for the kids and decided to bite at the $250 price point (from amazon).
Posted Yesterday, 05:22 PM
Just bought one of these for my wife for Mother's Day. Def getting this shit price matched lol
Posted Yesterday, 08:22 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:10 PM
Wait for BLack Friday...there's always new versions coming every couple months
This price is nothing new
I see the 32GB being $150 come BF
Posted Today, 12:00 AM
Just be warned that if the product goes out of stock they will refuse the match. Even if it was in stock when you call, then you're on hold for an hour, if it's out of stock when they answer they won't help. That was my Labo price match experience a few weeks ago.
Also if you can, use chat. And if chat is down, wait until the option is back on the web. It's the only civilized way to get anything done while you wait.
Target's hold music loop recording is about 20 minutes and I went though that about 4 times to get my Kindle price match. The hold loop for Home Depot is only 10 minutes long and over 3 hours total this week, that's burned into my brain forever.
Got the price match just a little bit ago with no issues. Saved another $54 bucks off what I paid.