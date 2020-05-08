Gamestop 20%/30%/40%/50% Off, One Day Flash Sale 5/8
Posted Today, 07:16 AM
Posted Today, 07:22 AM
Posted Today, 07:26 AM
Just got a few retro RPG's I am missing in my collection and random stuff. Super good deal.
Posted Today, 07:51 AM
anyone find anything that stands out?
Posted Today, 08:23 AM
Posted Today, 08:38 AM
Well shit, they HAD a "buy a controller get a $9.99 pre owned game free" promo just a few minutes ago, but now that I have a controller and game I want in my cart they took it down.
Also, is anyone able to apply their $5 PUR coupon to their order with this deal?
Posted Today, 09:48 AM
Posted Today, 10:22 AM
Dang I got :
Cave Story
Posted Today, 12:40 PM
Really wish GS would let you filter searched items by "available for shipping"
Posted Today, 12:57 PM
Are they going to have any used games left after this pandemic is over?
Posted Today, 01:00 PM
Posted Today, 01:11 PM
Posted Today, 01:16 PM
Bit on this, got for the PS4:
Bioshock Collection
LA Noire
Mad Max
Mortal Kombat XL
X-Men Origins Wolverine (360)
And a Funko Pop for just over $50 after shipping.
Posted Today, 01:23 PM
Here is games for Nintendo switch.
Wild Guns Reloaded
Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams
Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK
Star Wars Pinball (would have got Ghostbusters if it was in stock)
Owlboy
Posted Today, 02:07 PM
Posted Today, 02:14 PM
Went looking for Gameboy/GBA games to use this deal. Turns out they had a copy of Megaman IV for a decent price. Hopefully it's in decent shape (you never know with GS), but not a bad little find.
Posted Today, 02:16 PM
Posted Today, 02:17 PM
I'd like to be bite on this but, is this safe? Buying preowned games? I know that sounds paranoid but, better safe than sorry I guess.
They have not been accepting trade ins for a bit so it would be just as safe as buying a new game or statue, etc from them.
Posted Today, 02:26 PM
Thanks for posting!
Posted Today, 02:40 PM
Ended up working on rebuilding my Gamecube collection thanks to this. That, and a few Jurassic Park games to go with the ones I'm trying to collect. No boxes for GBA, but those boxed can get pricey on ebay.
Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage
Platform: Sega Genesis
SOULCALIBUR 2
Platform: Game Cube
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Platform: Game Cube
Need for Speed: Underground 2
Platform: Game Cube
007: Everything or Nothing
Platform: Game Cube
Jurassic Park III: The DNA Factor
Platform: Game Boy Advance
Jurassic Park III: Island Attack
Platform: Game Boy Advance
Jurassic Park III: Park Builder
Platform: Game Boy Advance
Posted Today, 03:07 PM
I didn't even know there were so many games from this series...I legitimately spent most of my life assuming JP was mostly just park sims.
Posted Today, 03:08 PM
That's what I was wondering. They aren't taking any trade ins and they already had about 5 pre-owned sales (B2G2 for 2 weeks in a row) already.
Posted Today, 03:11 PM
Wish GS had better price filters... using the $10-25 filter results in a lot of manual scanning.
Posted Today, 03:16 PM
I wish they would bring back the display 100 items per page option, they use to have. They seem to like when people hit this button.
Posted Today, 03:18 PM
God damn, their website sucks, got the "Access Denied - You don't have permission to access" from one browser, circles in another two, and had to use the app to place an order. I also went switch games - Civ6, Wild Guns, Wargroove, Torna²
Look at the URL when you have a price range and change the 25 to 20.
pmax=25.00&pmin=10.00
to
pmax=20.00&pmin=15.00
Posted Today, 03:27 PM
The ones based on the original are amazing. It's when each system had a different game. Nes, Super NES, Sega Genesis, Gameboy, Game Gear, ect. Super NES and GB also have Jurassic Park 2 The Chaos Continues. Sega and GB had games for The Lost World as well.
Posted Today, 03:27 PM
Awesome tip!
Posted Today, 03:27 PM
It's pretty quick to just sort by price and go down until you hit $24.99
Posted Today, 03:41 PM
Posted Today, 03:48 PM
Tried to see if I could do local pickup but every store says Closed until CL:OS. Whats that mean?
Closed due to coronavirus. This means they're completely closed and not just open to curbside pickup until the local government allows them to open their doors.