CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

The gang reminisce about their formative years, talk surprise birthday dropins, watch this recommendations, Inside Xbox Event, Rainbow Six Grand Larceny, and oh so much more! Listen to learn how to win a Lenovo Prize Pack!

Gamestop 20%/30%/40%/50% Off, One Day Flash Sale - Update Extended through 5/9

By Squarehard, Yesterday, 07:16 AM
gamestop sale

#1 Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 07:16 AM

lygVAmH.png


#2 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Yesterday, 07:22 AM

This would've been killer if CAG16 stacked. I got some RPGs in my cart, it's about $10 a piece for 6 games at $62 shipped after taxes.

#3 FunkyDawg  

FunkyDawg

Posted Yesterday, 07:26 AM

Just got a few retro RPG's I am missing in my collection and random stuff. Super good deal. 


#4 Maneru  

Maneru

Posted Yesterday, 07:51 AM

anyone find anything that stands out?


#5 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Yesterday, 08:23 AM

Lmao really trying hard to get rid of their disc less games and generic cases

#6 DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Yesterday, 08:38 AM

Well shit, they HAD a "buy a controller get a $9.99 pre owned game free" promo just a few minutes ago, but now that I have a controller and game I want in my cart they took it down.

 

Also, is anyone able to apply their $5 PUR coupon to their order with this deal?


#7 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Yesterday, 09:48 AM

Awesome just padded out my 3ds collection!

#8 Bertyo  

Bertyo

Posted Yesterday, 10:22 AM

Dang I got :

 

Cave Story

Wild Guns Reloaded 
Sid Meier's Civilization VI 
SUPERBEAT: XONiC &
Wargroove Deluxe Edition
 
all for less than 50$.

#9 lionheart059  

lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 12:40 PM

Really wish GS would let you filter searched items by "available for shipping"


#10 Retroxcellence  

Retroxcellence

Posted Yesterday, 12:57 PM

Are they going to have any used games left after this pandemic is over?


#11 topchief1  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 01:00 PM

I mostly focused on older games, with 70% of them ps2 and gamecube, because I apparently have a fetish for returning things

#12 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 01:11 PM

Not a bad deal on some of them. Wish I could have used my $5 pro cert on it

#13 TheRyno665  

TheRyno665

Posted Yesterday, 01:16 PM

Bit on this, got for the PS4:

Bioshock Collection
LA Noire
Mad Max

Mortal Kombat XL
X-Men Origins Wolverine (360)

And a Funko Pop for just over $50 after shipping.


#14 The Punisher  

The Punisher

Posted Yesterday, 01:23 PM

Hi. Its been a wild since shopping at GS.
Here is games for Nintendo switch.

Wild Guns Reloaded

Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams

Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK

Star Wars Pinball (would have got Ghostbusters if it was in stock)

Owlboy

#15 Bosshog  

Bosshog

Posted Yesterday, 02:07 PM

I'd like to be bite on this but, is this safe? Buying preowned games? I know that sounds paranoid but, better safe than sorry I guess.

#16 Equippt  

Equippt

Posted Yesterday, 02:14 PM

Went looking for Gameboy/GBA games to use this deal. Turns out they had a copy of Megaman IV for a decent price. Hopefully it's in decent shape (you never know with GS), but not a bad little find.


#17 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted Yesterday, 02:16 PM

Got about 8 Switch games.....now to see if GameStop botches the delivery.

#18 woz3323  

woz3323

Posted Yesterday, 02:17 PM

I'd like to be bite on this but, is this safe? Buying preowned games? I know that sounds paranoid but, better safe than sorry I guess.


They have not been accepting trade ins for a bit so it would be just as safe as buying a new game or statue, etc from them.

#19 CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 02:26 PM

Thanks for posting!


#20 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted Yesterday, 02:40 PM

Ended up working on rebuilding my Gamecube collection thanks to this.  That, and a few Jurassic Park games to go with the ones I'm trying to collect.  No boxes for GBA, but those boxed can get pricey on ebay.

 

Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage
Platform: Sega Genesis

SOULCALIBUR 2
Platform: Game Cube

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Platform: Game Cube

Need for Speed: Underground 2
Platform: Game Cube

007: Everything or Nothing
Platform: Game Cube

Jurassic Park III: The DNA Factor
Platform: Game Boy Advance

Jurassic Park III: Island Attack
Platform: Game Boy Advance

Jurassic Park III: Park Builder
Platform: Game Boy Advance

 


#21 Unaki  

Unaki

Posted Yesterday, 03:07 PM

 

Jurassic Park III: The DNA Factor
Platform: Game Boy Advance

Jurassic Park III: Island Attack
Platform: Game Boy Advance

Jurassic Park III: Park Builder
Platform: Game Boy Advance

 

I didn't even know there were so many games from this series...I legitimately spent most of my life assuming JP was mostly just park sims.


#22 Stop  

Stop

Posted Yesterday, 03:08 PM

Are they going to have any used games left after this pandemic is over?

That's what I was wondering. They aren't taking any trade ins and they already had about 5 pre-owned sales (B2G2 for 2 weeks in a row) already.


#23 Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 03:11 PM

Wish GS had better price filters... using the $10-25 filter results in a lot of manual scanning. 


#24 Stop  

Stop

Posted Yesterday, 03:16 PM

Wish GS had better price filters... using the $10-25 filter results in a lot of manual scanning. 

I wish they would bring back the display 100 items per page option, they use to have. They seem to like when people hit this button.

U2NQJnI.jpg


#25 Davem  

Davem

Posted Yesterday, 03:18 PM

God damn, their website sucks, got the "Access Denied - You don't have permission to access" from one browser, circles in another two, and had to use the app to place an order. I also went switch games - Civ6, Wild Guns, Wargroove, Torna²

 

Wish GS had better price filters... using the $10-25 filter results in a lot of manual scanning. 

Look at the URL when you have a price range and change the 25 to 20.

 

pmax=25.00&pmin=10.00

to 

pmax=20.00&pmin=15.00


#26 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM

I didn't even know there were so many games from this series...I legitimately spent most of my life assuming JP was mostly just park sims.

The ones based on the original are amazing.  It's when each system had a different game. Nes, Super NES, Sega Genesis, Gameboy, Game Gear, ect.  Super NES and GB also have Jurassic Park 2 The Chaos Continues.  Sega and GB had games for The Lost World as well.


#27 Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM

 

Look at the URL when you have a price range and change the 25 to 20.

Awesome tip! 


#28 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM

Wish GS had better price filters... using the $10-25 filter results in a lot of manual scanning. 

It's pretty quick to just sort by price and go down until you hit $24.99


#29 Mystery Man  

Mystery Man

Posted Yesterday, 03:41 PM

Tried to see if I could do local pickup but every store says Closed until CL:OS. Whats that mean?

#30 Unaki  

Unaki

Posted Yesterday, 03:48 PM

Tried to see if I could do local pickup but every store says Closed until CL:OS. Whats that mean?

Closed due to coronavirus.  This means they're completely closed and not just open to curbside pickup until the local government allows them to open their doors.


