Posted Today, 11:53 AM

https://2k.com/en-US...free-right-now/

Trial available on Xbox starting 12:00AM PT 5/7/20 through 11:59PM PT 5/13/20 and on Steam starting 10:00AM PT 5/7/20 through 9:59AM PT 5/14/20. Progress will transfer for people who purchase the full game.

2k is posting a free game play session each week

2K’s Give Back Project offers Free Play periods for the 2K community on Xbox and Steam