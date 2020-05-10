eBay- $26.88 Refurbished Logitech Astro A50 wireless headset
Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM
https://www.ebay.com/itm/164192879025
Posted Yesterday, 08:00 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:20 PM
hmmm tempting. anyone used these before?
Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM
More than 100 sold... I dunno about this guys...
Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM
No seller feedback in over a year. Nooope. Not interested.
Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:40 PM
No feedback as a seller, only as a buyer. Beware.
He had seller feedback a while ago I’m pretty sure but now it’s gone?
Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM
I bought them new from Best Buy due to a price mistake. They are very comfortable and the sound quality is good. The mic is not the greatest ever. I think I remember reading that these will not work with next-gen.
Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM
Im not sure Id trust it just because what they are selling isnt a thing, there is no logitech astro a50. There are astro a50's, and logitech has their own wireless headsets
Item specifics list astro as the brand, then the rest of the post lists logitech
Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM
eBay seller accounts get hacked all the time and the frauds post too-good-to-be-true listings. If you actually bit on this, it will take you a lot of time to get your money back. This is 100% an account hack. They use abandoned accounts because there is no immediate hold on the funds.
Posted Today, 12:39 AM
Just got an email from Ebay stating the purchase might be from a compromised account and to file a refund through the Resolution Center for a refund.
EDIT: Got a refund in 5 minutes
Posted Today, 12:51 AM
Same, filed and within 10 minutes got a notice that I've been refunded the amount of the purchase.