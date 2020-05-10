Jump to content

CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

The gang reminisce about their formative years, talk surprise birthday dropins, watch this recommendations, Inside Xbox Event, Rainbow Six Grand Larceny, and oh so much more! Listen to learn how to win a Lenovo Prize Pack!

eBay- $26.88 Refurbished Logitech Astro A50 wireless headset

By Chango, Yesterday, 07:54 PM

#1 Chango   A Winner Is You! CAGiversary!   106 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

Chango

Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM

Not sure if legit. Guy seems to have a lot of feedback.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/164192879025

#2 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   136 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Yesterday, 08:00 PM

The feedback seems sparse, but legit. The other items the seller is selling is ridiculous. $80 for a hot water bottle?!? I would put this on the category of too good to be true.

#3 trunks982   Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary!   6394 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

trunks982

Posted Yesterday, 08:20 PM

hmmm tempting. anyone used these before?


#4 blagblare   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

blagblare

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

More than 100 sold... I dunno about this guys...


#5 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   14481 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM

No seller feedback in over a year. Nooope. Not interested.


#6 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1172 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM

No feedback as a seller, only as a buyer. Beware.

#7 Chango   A Winner Is You! CAGiversary!   106 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

Chango

Posted Yesterday, 08:40 PM

No feedback as a seller, only as a buyer. Beware.


He had seller feedback a while ago I’m pretty sure but now it’s gone?

#8 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   136 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM

hmmm tempting. anyone used these before?


I bought them new from Best Buy due to a price mistake. They are very comfortable and the sound quality is good. The mic is not the greatest ever. I think I remember reading that these will not work with next-gen.

#9 intelligentidiot   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1056 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

intelligentidiot

Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM

Feels like compromised account similar to $17 Switch games that showed up with 300+ copies available the other day.

#10 sasquatc4   CAG in Limbo CAGiversary!   1771 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

sasquatc4

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

Im not sure Id trust it just because what they are selling isnt a thing, there is no logitech astro a50. There are astro a50's, and logitech has their own wireless headsets

 

Item specifics list astro as the brand, then the rest of the post lists logitech


#11 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM

eBay seller accounts get hacked all the time and the frauds post too-good-to-be-true listings. If you actually bit on this, it will take you a lot of time to get your money back. This is 100% an account hack. They use abandoned accounts because there is no immediate hold on the funds.


#12 blagblare   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

blagblare

Posted Today, 12:39 AM

Just got an email from Ebay stating the purchase might be from a compromised account and to file a refund through the Resolution Center for a refund.

 

EDIT: Got a refund in 5 minutes


#13 Krakn3Dfx   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   22 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Krakn3Dfx

Posted Today, 12:51 AM

Just got an email from Ebay stating the purchase might be from a compromised account and to file a refund through the Resolution Center for a refund.

Same, filed and within 10 minutes got a notice that I've been refunded the amount of the purchase.


