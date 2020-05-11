Best Buy Deal of the Day, Far Cry 5 $9.99, Starlink Starter Pack $4.99, BOGO 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate $44.99 ,Daemon X Machina Switch $39.99
https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games
Far Cry 5, $9.99 for PS4 and Xbox One
Far Cry New Dawn, $9.99 for PS4 and Xbox One
https://www.bestbuy....game-pass-offer
Buy 1 Get 1 Free 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate, $44.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255371
Daemon X Machina Switch, $39.99
https://www.bestbuy....-starlink-offer
Starlink PS4 and Xbox One Starter Packs, $4.99
Pilots, $1.99
FC5 is easily the best FC game for those who haven't played it.
New dawn worth it?
If you like the standard Far Cry formula, it's a fun, if somewhat brief, take on it. It's a little closer to RPG here. I really enjoyed it.
Also, if you weren't overly keen on the ending to 5, it's a nice extension of that storyline that would improve your opinion of it. (that's my best spoiler-less version)
I think it's definitely worth 10 dollars.
