Best Buy Deal of the Day, Far Cry 5 $9.99, Starlink Starter Pack $4.99, BOGO 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate $44.99 ,Daemon X Machina Switch $39.99

Posted Today, 11:54 AM

New dawn worth it?

If you like the standard Far Cry formula, it's a fun, if somewhat brief, take on it. It's a little closer to RPG here. I really enjoyed it.

Also, if you weren't overly keen on the ending to 5, it's a nice extension of that storyline that would improve your opinion of it. (that's my best spoiler-less version)

I think it's definitely worth 10 dollars.