Best Buy Deal of the Day, Far Cry 5 $9.99, Starlink Starter Pack $4.99, BOGO 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate $44.99 ,Daemon X Machina Switch $39.99

By YoshiFan1, Today, 05:06 AM

#1 YoshiFan1  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

https://www.bestbuy....cat248000050016

https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games
Far Cry 5, $9.99 for PS4 and Xbox One
Far Cry New Dawn, $9.99 for PS4 and Xbox One

https://www.bestbuy....game-pass-offer
Buy 1 Get 1 Free 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate, $44.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255371
Daemon X Machina Switch, $39.99


https://www.bestbuy....-starlink-offer
Starlink PS4 and Xbox One Starter Packs, $4.99
Pilots, $1.99

#2 Eutaoo  

Eutaoo

Posted Today, 05:15 AM

Ordered New Dawn and Starlink for my XB1. Was waiting for New Dawn to get back down to $15, but $10 is even better.

FC5 is easily the best FC game for those who haven't played it.

#3 now1  

now1

Posted Today, 05:19 AM

Anyway to get free shipping?

#4 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 09:36 AM

New dawn worth it?

#5 strikeanywhere  

strikeanywhere

Posted Today, 11:54 AM

New dawn worth it?

If you like the standard Far Cry formula, it's a fun, if somewhat brief, take on it. It's a little closer to RPG here. I really enjoyed it.

 

Also, if you weren't overly keen on the ending to 5, it's a nice extension of that storyline that would improve your opinion of it. (that's my best spoiler-less version)

 

I think it's definitely worth 10 dollars.


#6 chelosera91  

chelosera91

Posted Today, 12:13 PM

Got New Dawn for 8 buck after gcu. Wasn't the biggest fan of FC5, took me 3 tries to finish but it was a decent 7/10. Going to give thisna try thanks.
