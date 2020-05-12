Jump to content

Best Buy DotD - Borderlands 3 (PS4/X1) $12.99

By keyblader1985, Today, 05:04 AM

keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 05:04 AM

https://www.bestbuy....rderlands-offer

alx024  

alx024

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

Was waiting for a good price on this but damn! Thanks op

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G930A using Tapatalk

myjester2112  

myjester2112

Posted Today, 06:15 AM

Really good deal. Too bad my library is so large already haha. Just starting Red Dead Redemption II with my Gamepass.


Kurosaki-san  

Kurosaki-san

Posted Today, 06:18 AM

+1 to the backlog


