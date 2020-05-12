Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

The gang reminisce about their formative years, talk surprise birthday dropins, watch this recommendations, Inside Xbox Event, Rainbow Six Grand Larceny, and oh so much more! Listen to learn how to win a Lenovo Prize Pack!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Ebay.com Sony PS4 DualShock 4 PS4 $22.88

By Smithers123, Yesterday, 07:41 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 07:41 PM

74 sold, but not too sure how legit this is?

 

https://www.ebay.com...9XDU6P&LH_BIN=1


#2 darkinfero  

darkinfero

Posted Yesterday, 07:48 PM

Hacked account not legit.
Someone posted something like this the other day.

#3 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   14486 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 07:48 PM

Only one seller review in the past six months. Noooope.


#4 intelligentidiot   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1057 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

intelligentidiot

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

compromised account likely, I would not recommend buying


#5 wackfiend   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   50 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

wackfiend

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

Likely not legit. This looks very similar to the Astro A50 eBay deal that was posted a few days ago that turned out to be posted by a compromised account.

 

This seller at least has feedback from selling items, but nothing recent and this is the only item for sale.

 

You don't risk anything by ordering because eBay will have your back if it is a compromised account, but you could be without money for a few days while the return is processed.


#6 ErgoProxy   "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary!   123 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

ErgoProxy

Posted Yesterday, 09:38 PM

To good to be true.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy