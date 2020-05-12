Ebay.com Sony PS4 DualShock 4 PS4 $22.88

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

Likely not legit. This looks very similar to the Astro A50 eBay deal that was posted a few days ago that turned out to be posted by a compromised account.

This seller at least has feedback from selling items, but nothing recent and this is the only item for sale.

You don't risk anything by ordering because eBay will have your back if it is a compromised account, but you could be without money for a few days while the return is processed.