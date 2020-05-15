Jump to content

CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

The gang reminisce about their formative years, talk surprise birthday dropins, watch this recommendations, Inside Xbox Event, Rainbow Six Grand Larceny, and oh so much more! Listen to learn how to win a Lenovo Prize Pack!

(Throwback Flash Sale) Gamestop.com 5 select pre-owned games for $10 (Thurs&Fri only)

By Sugarbeats, Today, 01:12 AM

Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

https://www.gamestop...LASHSALEWEEK16"

 

https://www.gamestop.com/


shafnitz  

shafnitz

Posted Today, 01:37 AM

lol, can anyone actually find 5 games from the list that are in stock? I gave up.


Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 01:52 AM

lol, can anyone actually find 5 games from the list that are in stock? I gave up.

The link I posted doesn't seem to be working, you can click the scrolling ad at the top though


Nesboy43  

Nesboy43

Posted Today, 05:00 AM

lol, can anyone actually find 5 games from the list that are in stock? I gave up.


Good deal but I certainly can't.

nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 05:25 AM

That's likely the worst sale ever. That person who bought all those old sports games is probably kicking themselves now!


