CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

CAGcast #634: How Wombat Really Got His Name

The gang reminisce about their formative years, talk surprise birthday dropins, watch this recommendations, Inside Xbox Event, Rainbow Six Grand Larceny, and oh so much more! Listen to learn how to win a Lenovo Prize Pack!

- - - - -

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (PS4) $19 at Walmart YMMV

By Silver Phoenix, Today, 04:37 AM

Silver Phoenix  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Today, 04:37 AM

Walmart.com has it listed at $29.83 but just tonight I was in Walmart and did a price check and it rang up at $19.00. It was a little more than that since we have 6% sales tax. I don't know if there is a price drop on the Switch version but as with everything it still probably has Nintendo tax.

 

I had a little bit of credit so I decided to use it and got the game for just under $9. Obviously we would want to get it as cheap as possible and who knows if it will drop to $15 or $10 in the coming months. I've been thinking about it for a while so I just bought it because it was under $20. Another added to the backlog.


