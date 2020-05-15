Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #635: Mice in the Cutlery

CAGcast #635: Mice in the Cutlery

The gang talks about all the stuff Wombat has been watching, Ghosts of Tackapausha, Culling Origins, Robocop in Mortal Kombat, and the Summer of Geoff Keighly.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Epic Mega Sale - Every Eligible Purchase Generates a $10 Coupon (5/14 - 6/11)

By CheapyD, Today, 03:08 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17884 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 03:08 PM

Claim one $10 Epic Coupon (to use on eligible games or add-ons of $14.99 or above or local currency equivalent). The $10 Epic Coupon will be applied automatically at checkout. Note: If you make your first purchase or grab your first free game during the promotion before clicking on the button you will automatically receive your first $10 Epic Coupon. Coupons expire on November 1st, 2:59 AM EST.

 

Get a $10 Epic Coupon After Every Eligible Purchase

Use the $10 Epic Coupon to buy an eligible game or add-on of $14.99 or more on the store (during the promotional period) and you’ll receive another $10 Epic Coupon. Note: Coupons expire on November 1st, 2:59 AM EST.

 

List of eligible games


#2 Twisted Metal  

Twisted Metal

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

Any recommendations CheapyD?


#3 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17884 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

I started Control on Xbox but I had a lot of technical problems at launch.  It seems really cool though.  I should restart it.

 

I enjoyed the Ghostbusters game the first time around.  Love Superhot, AC: Odyssey...lots of good games here.


#4 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2962 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

In for The Crew 2 for $5.

#5 Maximus_Elio  

Maximus_Elio

Posted Today, 03:21 PM

Witcher 3 can be bought for $5 with the coupon. Does anyone know if the Epic Store version has cross save enabled with the Switch version? I know GOG and Steam versions do. 


#6 Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Today, 03:53 PM

I grabbed John Wick Hex. Reviews have been all over the place so I'd rather see for myself.

Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk

#7 SadPanda99   I hate know it alls CAGiversary!   4579 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

SadPanda99

Posted Today, 04:22 PM

In for Uno deluxe. Nice


#8 Smkane112  

Smkane112

Posted Today, 06:02 PM

Tempted on getting AC Odssey, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw and GR Breakpoint.  Though pretty sure ill get bored with breakpoint with no one to play with,.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy