Epic Mega Sale - Every Eligible Purchase Generates a $10 Coupon (5/14 - 6/11)

Claim one $10 Epic Coupon (to use on eligible games or add-ons of $14.99 or above or local currency equivalent). The $10 Epic Coupon will be applied automatically at checkout. Note: If you make your first purchase or grab your first free game during the promotion before clicking on the button you will automatically receive your first $10 Epic Coupon. Coupons expire on November 1st, 2:59 AM EST.

Get a $10 Epic Coupon After Every Eligible Purchase

Use the $10 Epic Coupon to buy an eligible game or add-on of $14.99 or more on the store (during the promotional period) and you’ll receive another $10 Epic Coupon. Note: Coupons expire on November 1st, 2:59 AM EST.

List of eligible games