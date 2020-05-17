RiteAid BonusCash rewards for May 17-23, 2020 ... 20% ROI on Xbox, Netflix, Uber, Domino's (& BonusCash returns to 60-day expiration?)

- Microsoft XBOX ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*
- Netflix & Uber ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*
- Domino's ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*
FYI, the BonusCash T&C's now say the cash expires after 60 days, while the weekly ad still says 30 days. YMMV, but between both, I'd go with the website (60 days), since paper ad circulars are printed WEEKS in advance, while the website can be updated quickly.
Screenshot of the 3 GC offers (bullet points) included here:
Small print (at bottom of weekly ad) and BonusCash T&C's included here:
wellness+ Terms & Conditions:
FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" account, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers per line item throughout the week, and not just "2 per transaction" or "2 per day". At the time of purchase, your printed receipt will indicate how many of the "limit 2" you've met, but neither the website nor register will indicate ...
- if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or
- if the transaction you're about to complete exceeds the limit of 2 per week, or
- when your BonusCash rewards will expire.