CAGcast #635: Mice in the Cutlery

CAGcast #635: Mice in the Cutlery

The gang talks about all the stuff Wombat has been watching, Ghosts of Tackapausha, Culling Origins, Robocop in Mortal Kombat, and the Summer of Geoff Keighly.

RiteAid BonusCash rewards for May 17-23, 2020 ... 20% ROI on Xbox, Netflix, Uber, Domino's (& BonusCash returns to 60-day expiration?)

By Cornelius, Today, 01:23 AM
Cornelius
Posted Today, 01:23 AM  

Cornelius

Posted Today, 01:23 AM

Smaller pickings for RiteAid's BonusCash this week, but at least there's 1 that's gaming-related. :D/
  • Microsoft XBOX ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*
  • Netflix & Uber ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*
  • Domino's ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*
For those who are new to the "Rite-Aid wellness+ reward BonusCash" program, you'll receive the $$$ amount when you purchase the minimum amount specified. Gift-cards within the same bullet-point share the same "limit 2 offers per customer", but you can earn rewards on the other bullet-point lines as well. For example, you can purchase $50 of XBOX credit plus $50 of Netflix (or $25 each of Netflix & Uber), and you can also stagger your purchases across the week, with the BonusCash arriving in your account by 6am EDT the next morning.
 
FYI, the BonusCash T&C's now say the cash expires after 60 days, while the weekly ad still says 30 days.  YMMV, but between both, I'd go with the website (60 days), since paper ad circulars are printed WEEKS in advance, while the website can be updated quickly.

Screenshot of the 3 GC offers (bullet points) included here:
Small print (at bottom of weekly ad) and BonusCash T&C's included here:
wellness+ Terms & Conditions:
FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" account, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers per line item throughout the week, and not just "2 per transaction" or "2 per day". At the time of purchase, your printed receipt will indicate how many of the "limit 2" you've met, but neither the website nor register will indicate ...
  • if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or
  • if the transaction you're about to complete exceeds the limit of 2 per week, or
  • when your BonusCash rewards will expire.
Luckily the mobile RiteAid app (and website) list your individual accumulation & cashing out on a per transaction basis, so that's a good way to keep tabs on the expiration dates, since you only get 30 or 60(?) days to spend the BonusCash once earned. Good luck!

P.S.  If you use your BonusCash for online shopping, don't forget they have a "SAVE1030" coupon code to save $10 off $30.


