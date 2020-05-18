Definitely a niche game, but if anyone is considering picking up, this is the best price that I can find.
Maneater Xbox One $33.88 on Amazon.
Official Launch Trailer:
Maneater (Xbox One) Amazon Preorder $33.88
It looks like Walmart has it at this price online and it should be in-store too once it releases.
There's also some DLC if you preorder from Gamestop or Bestbuy, but you would have to price-match it at BB.
