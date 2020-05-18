Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #635: Mice in the Cutlery

CAGcast #635: Mice in the Cutlery

The gang talks about all the stuff Wombat has been watching, Ghosts of Tackapausha, Culling Origins, Robocop in Mortal Kombat, and the Summer of Geoff Keighly.

Maneater (Xbox One) Amazon Preorder $33.88

By Corgstradamus, Yesterday, 09:06 PM

Corgstradamus  

Corgstradamus

Posted Yesterday, 09:06 PM

Definitely a niche game, but if anyone is considering picking up, this is the best price that I can find. 

Maneater Xbox One $33.88 on Amazon.

Official Launch Trailer: 


snipermike  

snipermike

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM


ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM


theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

This game looks epic, just waiting for Switch.

Daisydog  

Daisydog

Posted Today, 02:58 AM

It looks like Walmart has it at this price online and it should be in-store too once it releases.

There's also some DLC if you preorder from Gamestop or Bestbuy, but you would have to price-match it at BB.


Eutaoo  

Eutaoo

Posted Today, 04:08 AM

Great price. Already preordered at BB for $36 with my birthday coupon, or else I'd switch to Amazon. Cant wait for the game.
