Amazon.com - Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro Controller Pack $99.99

- Comes with arcade stick Pro, HDMI and gamelinq to use as a Controller for Sony PS3, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
- 20 Classic SNK fighting games. Ability to plug into a TV to play as a Console or Controller.
- Controller support for PC, NEOGEO mini and Android. SNK electrostatic style joystick. With gamelinq can also connect to PS3, PS4 or Switch.
- Compatible with NEOGEO gamepads and another arcade stick Pro
- 720p HDMI output, 3.5mm audio out jack
Any takers?