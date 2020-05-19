Amazon.com - Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro Controller Pack $99.99

Jump to content

The gang talks about all the stuff Wombat has been watching, Ghosts of Tackapausha, Culling Origins, Robocop in Mortal Kombat, and the Summer of Geoff Keighly.

By crewj, Today, 06:34 PM

crewj  

crewj

Posted Today, 06:34 PM

Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro Controller Pack - HDMI and Gamelinq (PS3, PS4, Switch Connectivity) Included - Neo Geo Pocket
  • Comes with arcade stick Pro, HDMI and gamelinq to use as a Controller for Sony PS3, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
  • 20 Classic SNK fighting games. Ability to plug into a TV to play as a Console or Controller.
  • Controller support for PC, NEOGEO mini and Android. SNK electrostatic style joystick. With gamelinq can also connect to PS3, PS4 or Switch.
  • Compatible with NEOGEO gamepads and another arcade stick Pro
  • 720p HDMI output, 3.5mm audio out jack

 

https://www.amazon.c...XWR1FY7YDKD9DAS

 

Any takers?


neonglow  

neonglow

Posted Today, 07:13 PM

This is the lowest I've seen for the stick and adapter. I'm personally waiting for the $60-70 price range before I bite.


FatBoyInside  

FatBoyInside

Posted Today, 07:15 PM

Also, this controller/console mash-up can be officially upgraded with more Neo Geo arcade titles without resorting to hacks. There are currently 12 additional games to download :

 

https://www.snk-corp...ickpro/upgrade/


