Playstation Days of Play Sale June 3-17

Posted Yesterday, 04:52 PM

Looks like the only thing out of that I'd want is Days Gone and that's only due to missing it during Amazon's B2G1 sale during Easter where it was $20. I'd be kinda curious to see what Playstation Hits are included in this year's sale. As it was slim pickings last year(Uncharted Collection, LoU Remastered, Nioh)

I saw some complaining on the twitter post about no consoles or controllers included in the sale. Considering that most stores are still having trouble restocking both, Sony really has no reason to discount when they're selling out at full price.