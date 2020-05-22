Playstation Days of Play Sale June 3-17
Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM
Platinum Wireless Headset – $129.99 USD (MSRP) / $159.99 CAD (MSRP)
Nioh 2, MLB The Show 20 – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD (MSRP)
Predator: Hunting Grounds, Death Stranding, Dreams – $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD (MSRP)
Days Gone, MediEvil, Blood & Truth – $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP)
Everybody’s Golf VR – $14.99 USD / $19.99 CAD (MSRP)
Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Farpoint – $9.99 USD / $14.99 CAD (MSRP)
The Last of Us Remastered, select PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD / $9.99 CAD (MSRP)
12 Months PlayStation Plus membership – 30% off MSRP**
12 Months PlayStation Now membership – 30% off MSRP***
3 Months PlayStation Now membership – 20% off MSRP***
For more information: https://blog.us.play...games-and-more/
Posted Yesterday, 03:28 PM
Thanks!
Astro Bot is really good.
Posted Yesterday, 04:06 PM
Everybody's Golf VR for $15 physical. I'm in.
Posted Yesterday, 04:18 PM
Is the content from the original Everybody's Golf release included in Everybody's Golf VR?
Posted Yesterday, 04:22 PM
Let's see if they release another Days of Play console though might not happen with TLOU2 console coming out so soon.
Posted Yesterday, 04:29 PM
I think Walmart and Amazon have already pricematched this or something.
Sony Wireless Gold's are $68.99 at Amazon
https://www.amazon.c...90164705&sr=8-1
Sony Pulse is $99.99 at Walmart.
https://www.walmart....eadset/54716750
Posted Yesterday, 04:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:52 PM
Looks like the only thing out of that I'd want is Days Gone and that's only due to missing it during Amazon's B2G1 sale during Easter where it was $20. I'd be kinda curious to see what Playstation Hits are included in this year's sale. As it was slim pickings last year(Uncharted Collection, LoU Remastered, Nioh)
I saw some complaining on the twitter post about no consoles or controllers included in the sale. Considering that most stores are still having trouble restocking both, Sony really has no reason to discount when they're selling out at full price.
Posted Yesterday, 05:03 PM
Yeah amazon has matched blood and truth. Waiting on Medievil too
it is a third party seller, not officially from amazon.
Posted Yesterday, 05:11 PM
Nah. The courses are new. Only three or four 18 hole courses if I remember correctly.
Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM
I still have my gold slim from an earlier Days of Play, but if they were to release a Pro I liked the look of...
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM
PS+ will be $41.99 ($59.99 msrp - 30% = $41.99)
Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM
Finger crossed that the pre-owned copies of the $9.99 Playstation Hits titles (along with AstroBot / Farpoint) will be discounted and stackable with GameStop's ongoing B2G2 FREE promotion when the sale begins next month.
Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM
CDKeys is ~$30
Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM
do we know for sure if the platinum headset will work with ps5? not wondering for this sale, but its $100 on amazon right now.
also, no controller sale?
Posted Today, 12:19 AM
I wish it was the pulse elite. That platinum headset should be 70 or 80 already
