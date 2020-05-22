Jump to content

GameStop Memorial Day Sale - Buy 2, Get 1 Free on New Games and Much More - 5/22-5/25

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 06:06 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM

https://www.gamestop.com/


An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted Yesterday, 06:27 PM

*Looks up a few Switch games*

"This product is excluded from the B2G1 promotion."

georox  

georox

Posted Yesterday, 08:12 PM

Grabbed Maneater, Persona 5 Royal Steelbook, and Mario Sonic Olympics 2020, since the 2020 Olympics are now relegated to the alternate universe where Sonic and Mario coexist.


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

*Looks up a few Switch games*

"This product is excluded from the B2G1 promotion."

Not to mention the majority of the games are out of stock anyways too. ;D
 


Eutaoo  

Eutaoo

Posted Yesterday, 09:12 PM

If any of you are collectors, collectors editions work on this too. Check to see if any clearanced CE's are in your area that you're interested in and you can use that too.

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 12:02 AM

Grabbed Maneater, Persona 5 Royal Steelbook, and Mario Sonic Olympics 2020, since the 2020 Olympics are now relegated to the alternate universe where Sonic and Mario coexist.


Or the alternative alternate universe with just sonic

Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 12:08 AM

Good for those who can still find good priced CE’s, persona 5 steelbook, FF7 Deluxe. Nothing I’m really interested in that’s available for shipping

Senran Kagura Tailor Made new was available but the other senran kagura weren’t. Wanted to play it for the plot but nvm.

Anyone ever see yakuza song of life premium restock?
