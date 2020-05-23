All Mafia 3 dlc free on psn and xbox live store

Posted Today, 08:41 PM

I know many people hate on it, but I had a grand ole time playing Mafia 3. And I'm really glad I didn't pay for the DLC. Excited to go back and get to play it for free now. Might just do another playthrough of the game.

Same, I don’t get the hate. I loved that game, played the hell out of it. The arcady stealth never got old to me. Can’t wait to dive into the DLC.