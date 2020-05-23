Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #636: The Magic of Doors

CAGcast #636: The Magic of Doors

The gang talks life at homes and home projects, big upcoming gaming releases, the Snyder Cut, and of course, Scoob.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * - - - 3 votes

All Mafia 3 dlc free on psn and xbox live store

By Timbobway, Today, 05:35 PM

#1 Timbobway  

Timbobway

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

I didn't see this here and found out yesterday that all the dlc is free.  I don't have the game but it is worth it if found cheap.

 

 


#2 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   252 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

Xbox Live Link: https://www.microsof...ck/9nvsqxqr21wz

 

This is because of the Definitive Edition release.


#3 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23214 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 05:56 PM

Also, pretty cool of them: if you have the original copy of Mafia II, they automatically upgrade it to the Definitive Edition. I have it on Steam and the Def Ed is now showing up right under my old edition. 


#4 spicoli420   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   945 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 06:09 PM

thanks for the heads up on the DLC. I got all the dlc via psn store for free:) I've been wanting to finish mafia 3 but was so bothered by how poorly it was made. Maybe i'll give it another go. 


#5 redrum666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   897 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

redrum666

Posted Today, 07:55 PM

thanks OP


#6 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

I wish if you owned Mafia 2 for 360 (backwards compatible), that they would also upgraded that version to the definitive edition.


#7 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Today, 08:31 PM

I know many people hate on it, but I had a grand ole time playing Mafia 3. And I'm really glad I didn't pay for the DLC. Excited to go back and get to play it for free now. Might just do another playthrough of the game.

#8 Twisted Metal  

Twisted Metal

Posted Today, 08:34 PM

Here is the link to PSN store dlc. Thanks OP.

 

https://store.playst...1?query=Mafia 3


#9 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2063 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted Today, 08:41 PM

I know many people hate on it, but I had a grand ole time playing Mafia 3. And I'm really glad I didn't pay for the DLC. Excited to go back and get to play it for free now. Might just do another playthrough of the game.


Same, I don’t get the hate. I loved that game, played the hell out of it. The arcady stealth never got old to me. Can’t wait to dive into the DLC.

#10 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 09:05 PM

Also, pretty cool of them: if you have the original copy of Mafia II, they automatically upgrade it to the Definitive Edition. I have it on Steam and the Def Ed is now showing up right under my old edition.


Nice, didn't notice that before
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy