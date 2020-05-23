All Mafia 3 dlc free on psn and xbox live store

I didn't see this here and found out yesterday that all the dlc is free. I don't have the game but it is worth it if found cheap.
Xbox Live Link: https://www.microsof...ck/9nvsqxqr21wz
This is because of the Definitive Edition release.
Also, pretty cool of them: if you have the original copy of Mafia II, they automatically upgrade it to the Definitive Edition. I have it on Steam and the Def Ed is now showing up right under my old edition.
thanks for the heads up on the DLC. I got all the dlc via psn store for free:) I've been wanting to finish mafia 3 but was so bothered by how poorly it was made. Maybe i'll give it another go.
thanks OP
I wish if you owned Mafia 2 for 360 (backwards compatible), that they would also upgraded that version to the definitive edition.
Here is the link to PSN store dlc. Thanks OP.
https://store.playst...1?query=Mafia 3
I know many people hate on it, but I had a grand ole time playing Mafia 3. And I'm really glad I didn't pay for the DLC. Excited to go back and get to play it for free now. Might just do another playthrough of the game.
Also, pretty cool of them: if you have the original copy of Mafia II, they automatically upgrade it to the Definitive Edition. I have it on Steam and the Def Ed is now showing up right under my old edition.