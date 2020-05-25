Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #636: The Magic of Doors

CAGcast #636: The Magic of Doors

The gang talks life at homes and home projects, big upcoming gaming releases, the Snyder Cut, and of course, Scoob.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Xbox Game Pass on PC, $1 first month then a promotional price of $5/month After

By Smallville123, May 25 2020 09:05 PM

#1 Smallville123   CAGetmedown! CAGiversary!   600 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Smallville123

Posted 25 May 2020 - 09:05 PM

I can't find a any threads on this so, I though I'd share. Right now the first month is $1 dollar and after that it's $5 per month for the foreseeable future (as everyone has pointed out this is not "locked in".) Normally $10 per month. There are a lot of Xbox exclusive's on there as well as plenty of third party games. No contracts either.

https://www.xbox.com...sDkQAvD_BwE:G:s


#2 kcinshin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

kcinshin

Posted 25 May 2020 - 09:57 PM

I don't think it's a locked in price at $5. Unless if I'm reading this wrong:

Membership continues to be charged at the then-current price (subject to change; plus applicable taxes) unless cancelled.

Sounds like they're going to charge whatever the monthly rate is, not the rate of when you signed up. That would mean the rate of $5/mo isn't locked in.

#3 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2414 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 25 May 2020 - 10:31 PM

It's been this price for a while.  $5 is the montly  promo price for as long as they call the xbox app "in beta"

 

Also, you can get it even cheaper by stacking ultimate.  Source:  Have ultimate until May 2023.


#4 Smallville123   CAGetmedown! CAGiversary!   600 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Smallville123

Posted Yesterday, 12:30 AM

I don't think it's a locked in price at $5. Unless if I'm reading this wrong:

Membership continues to be charged at the then-current price (subject to change; plus applicable taxes) unless cancelled.

Sounds like they're going to charge whatever the monthly rate is, not the rate of when you signed up. That would mean the rate of $5/mo isn't locked in.

Maybe they will change it eventually.  If you look under subscriptions it says 4.99/month


#5 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 04:05 AM

Good luck with the app. Also, not all games are available for both xbox and PC etc.


#6 Smallville123   CAGetmedown! CAGiversary!   600 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Smallville123

Posted Yesterday, 04:14 AM

Good luck with the app. Also, not all games are available for both xbox and PC etc.

App works fine for me.  Never said all games are cross compatible.  There is quite a healthy list though.


#7 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   224 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Yesterday, 01:44 PM

Awesome deal!!! I mean GamePass is an incredible deal all on its own.

#8 DonaldBlank   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   872 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

DonaldBlank

Posted Yesterday, 11:07 PM

it even says "limited time price of $5/month", nothing about it being locked

 

I do think gamepass is an amazing deal and i'm subbed for years, but dont want false information being spread.


#9 Smallville123   CAGetmedown! CAGiversary!   600 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Smallville123

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

it even says "limited time price of $5/month", nothing about it being locked

 

I do think gamepass is an amazing deal and i'm subbed for years, but dont want false information being spread.

Edited the title and post because people get hung on on certain phrases.  Even if they change the price eventually, RIGHT NOW, it's a good deal.


#10 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 03:00 AM

It's been this price for a while.  $5 is the montly  promo price for as long as they call the xbox app "in beta"

 

Also, you can get it even cheaper by stacking ultimate.  Source:  Have ultimate until May 2023.

What's the best way of doing this currently? Right now, I am subbed to Ultimate until Aug 2022 but I definitely want it extend it as far out as possible.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy