I can't find a any threads on this so, I though I'd share. Right now the first month is $1 dollar and after that it's $5 per month for the foreseeable future (as everyone has pointed out this is not "locked in".) Normally $10 per month. There are a lot of Xbox exclusive's on there as well as plenty of third party games. No contracts either.
Xbox Game Pass on PC, $1 first month then a promotional price of $5/month After
Posted 25 May 2020 - 09:05 PM
Posted 25 May 2020 - 09:57 PM
Membership continues to be charged at the then-current price (subject to change; plus applicable taxes) unless cancelled.
Sounds like they're going to charge whatever the monthly rate is, not the rate of when you signed up. That would mean the rate of $5/mo isn't locked in.
Posted 25 May 2020 - 10:31 PM
It's been this price for a while. $5 is the montly promo price for as long as they call the xbox app "in beta"
Also, you can get it even cheaper by stacking ultimate. Source: Have ultimate until May 2023.
Posted Yesterday, 12:30 AM
I don't think it's a locked in price at $5. Unless if I'm reading this wrong:
Maybe they will change it eventually. If you look under subscriptions it says 4.99/month
Posted Yesterday, 04:05 AM
Good luck with the app. Also, not all games are available for both xbox and PC etc.
Posted Yesterday, 04:14 AM
App works fine for me. Never said all games are cross compatible. There is quite a healthy list though.
Posted Yesterday, 01:44 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:07 PM
it even says "limited time price of $5/month", nothing about it being locked
I do think gamepass is an amazing deal and i'm subbed for years, but dont want false information being spread.
Posted Today, 01:00 AM
Edited the title and post because people get hung on on certain phrases. Even if they change the price eventually, RIGHT NOW, it's a good deal.
Posted Today, 03:00 AM
What's the best way of doing this currently? Right now, I am subbed to Ultimate until Aug 2022 but I definitely want it extend it as far out as possible.