CAGcast #637: Iron Man Down

The gang talks Minecraft Dungeons, Maneater, Robocop in Mortal Kombat, Cheapy’s botched appearance in the Saints Row 3 remaster, and oh so much more!

* * * - - 2 votes

Target Circle Deals May 31st- June 6th: 40% Off Pokemon Detective Pikachu DVD

By Zantra, Today, 09:36 AM

#1 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 09:36 AM

Three video game movie deals this week, sorry that they aren't deals on actual games, but I thought that I would post them because they are related to video games.

The deals:
40% Off Pokemon Detective Pikachu DVD (Expires July 4th) DPI: 058-10-7114

10% Off Sonic The Hedgehog UHD, Blu Ray, or DVD (Expires June 6th)

15% Off Mortal Kombat Legends Scorpion's Revenge Blu Ray (Expires June 13th) DPI: 058-37-4187
