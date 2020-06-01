Best Buy Deal of the Day 6/1: Select PSVR/PS4 Games $7.99, Sales on Fire Emblem, Child of Light/Valiant Hearts
PSVR Titles - $7.99
Space Hulk
Space Hulk Ascension
Tempest 4000
All-Star Fruit Racing
Flipping Death
Max: Curse of the Brotherhood
Operation Warcade
Apex Construct
Smash Hit Plunder
Kotodama: The Seven Mysteries of Fujisawa
:nsw:
Fire Emblem Three House - $44.99
Child of Light/Valiant Hearts - $19.99
fruit racing looks interesting
It was fun. Behind the kiddy exterior, it's a solid little kart racer. The mechanics were good and the platinum was challenging but not overly frustrating. I'd def recommend it at that price
Picked up Max: Curse of the Brotherhood. I enjoyed it on launch on Xbox One and its never been on sale digital on PSN.
I believe it's free right now on PC if you have twitch Prime.
