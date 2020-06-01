Jump to content

Best Buy Deal of the Day 6/1: Select PSVR/PS4 Games $7.99, Sales on Fire Emblem, Child of Light/Valiant Hearts

By litepink, Today, 05:12 AM

By litepink, Today, 05:12 AM  

litepink

Posted Today, 05:12 AM

https://www.bestbuy....at248000050016' class='bbc_url' title='External link' rel='nofollow external'>Deal of the Day
:ps4: PSVR Titles - $7.99
Space Hulk
Space Hulk Ascension
Tempest 4000
All-Star Fruit Racing
Flipping Death
Max: Curse of the Brotherhood
Operation Warcade
Apex Construct
Smash Hit Plunder
Kotodama: The Seven Mysteries of Fujisawa

:nsw:
Fire Emblem Three House - $44.99
Child of Light/Valiant Hearts - $19.99

By litepink, Today, 05:17 AM  

litepink

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

Whoops sorry another topic was already created. Hopefully a mod merges them.

#3 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 06:29 AM

fruit racing looks interesting


By BadBrains, Today, 07:46 AM  

BadBrains

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

fruit racing looks interesting

It was fun. Behind the kiddy exterior, it's a solid little kart racer. The mechanics were good and the platinum was challenging but not overly frustrating. I'd def recommend it at that price

By flybrione, Today, 03:34 PM  

flybrione

Posted Today, 03:34 PM

Picked up Max: Curse of the Brotherhood. I enjoyed it on launch on Xbox One and its never been on sale digital on PSN.


#6 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 03:41 PM

Picked up Max: Curse of the Brotherhood. I enjoyed it on launch on Xbox One and its never been on sale digital on PSN.


I believe it's free right now on PC if you have twitch Prime.

By Corgstradamus, Today, 04:29 PM  

Corgstradamus

Posted Today, 04:29 PM

Hell yeah! I’ve been wanting to pick up Kotodama for awhile because I’m addicted to match 3 games, but it seems lighter on puzzles and more on talking. $7.99 is the perfect price.
