CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #637: Iron Man Down

CAGcast #637: Iron Man Down

The gang talks Minecraft Dungeons, Maneater, Robocop in Mortal Kombat, Cheapy’s botched appearance in the Saints Row 3 remaster, and oh so much more!

PS4 DQ Builders 2 19.99 on Amazon

By shiningslade, Today, 06:23 AM

shiningslade  

shiningslade

Posted Today, 06:23 AM

Not sure if anyone has mentioned this yet so thought I'd share, 8-)

https://www.amazon.c...CQ74FECXME6Y8RH


Biggzy32  

Biggzy32

Posted Today, 02:07 PM

How is it compared to Part 1?

I didn’t like how you build up all your resources and city, then when you get transferred to the next one, you’ve got nothing.

Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 02:23 PM

How is it compared to Part 1?

I didn’t like how you build up all your resources and city, then when you get transferred to the next one, you’ve got nothing.

1 is good, 2 is great.


Biggzy32  

Biggzy32

Posted Today, 02:42 PM

1 is good, 2 is great.

Good enough for me. In for 1.

Thanks

Edit: Nevermind, back up to $24
