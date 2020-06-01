FredMeyer (& other Kroger chains?) ... 10% off when you buy 3 GameStop GC's totaling >= $75 thru 6/9

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

I'm uncertain how many of Kroger's chains are promoting this deal, but I found this among the "Fred Meyer" digital coupons, and Freddie's is 1 of 2 Kroger chains in the Pacific NW. This might be a good way to stock up some credit prior to the new consoles, or to wait for a good deal to come to GameStop later this summer. As a reminder, GameStop credit CAN be applied towards 3rd-party gift-cards, which includes Xbox, PSN, Nintendo, and Steam, so that's another reason to jump on this. Unfortunately the other Kroger brand in the Pacific NW (QFC) doesn't have this coupon (and it's not a personalized deal @ Freddie's, either), so YMMV.

"Save 10% off 3 GAMESTOP when you buy THREE (3) GAMESTOP Gift Cards totaling $75 or more (excluding $10 fixed value cards)."



If you need help figuring out which Kroger chains are in your state, either check out this graphic:

Or here's a handy table I found (click to expand):

Spoiler State ... Stores

Alabama ... Kroger

Alaska ... Fred Meyer

Arizona ... Fry’s Food Stores, Fry’s Marketplace, Smith’s

Arkansas ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace

California ... Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Ralphs

Colorado ... City Market, King Soopers, King Soopers Marketplace

Delaware ... Harris Teeter

Florida ... Harris Teeter

Georgia ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Harris Teeter

Idaho ... Fred Meyer, Smith’s

Illinois ... Food 4 Less, Kroger, Mariano’s, Ruler Foods

Indiana ... Jay C, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Pay Less Super Markets, Ruler Foods

Kansas ... Dillons Food Stores, Dillons Marketplace

Kentucky ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Ruler Foods

Louisiana ... Kroger

Maryland ... Harris Teeter

Michigan ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace

Mississippi ... Kroger

Missouri ... Gerbes Super Markets, Kroger, Ruler Foods

Montana ... Smith’s

Nebraska ... Baker’s

Nevada ... Smith’s

New Mexico ... City Market, PriceRite, Smith’s, Smith’s Marketplace

North Carolina ... Kroger, Harris Teeter

Ohio ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Ruler Foods

Oregon ... Fred Meyer, QFC

South Carolina ... Kroger, Harris Teeter

Tennessee ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace

Texas ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace

Utah ... City Market, Smith’s, Smith’s Marketplace

Virginia ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Harris Teeter

Washington ... Fred Meyer, QFC

Washington, D.C. ... Harris Teeter

West Virginia ... Kroger

Wisconsin ... Pick 'n Save, Copps, Metro Market

Wyoming ... City Market, King Soopers, Smith’s

On the downside, Kroger (corporate) have been jerks towards their own employees from March until now, so you might take that into account here.

