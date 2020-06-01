FredMeyer (& other Kroger chains?) ... 10% off when you buy 3 GameStop GC's totaling >= $75 thru 6/9

I'm uncertain how many of Kroger's chains are promoting this deal, but I found this among the "Fred Meyer" digital coupons, and Freddie's is 1 of 2 Kroger chains in the Pacific NW. This might be a good way to stock up some credit prior to the new consoles, or to wait for a good deal to come to GameStop later this summer. As a reminder, GameStop credit CAN be applied towards 3rd-party gift-cards, which includes Xbox, PSN, Nintendo, and Steam, so that's another reason to jump on this. Unfortunately the other Kroger brand in the Pacific NW (QFC) doesn't have this coupon (and it's not a personalized deal @ Freddie's, either), so YMMV.
"Save 10% off 3 GAMESTOP when you buy THREE (3) GAMESTOP Gift Cards totaling $75 or more (excluding $10 fixed value cards)."
If you need help figuring out which Kroger chains are in your state, either check out this graphic:
Or here's a handy table I found (click to expand):
CAG may earn a commission on purchases made through our affiliate links on CheapAssGamer.com and social media channels. As an Amazon Associate, CAG earns from qualifying purchases. Thanks for your support!
By providing links to other sites, CheapAssGamer.com does not guarantee, approve or endorse the information or products available at these sites, nor does a link indicate any association with or endorsement by the linked site to CheapAssGamer.com. CheapAssGamer.com is owned and operated by CAG Productions, LLC.