The gang talks Minecraft Dungeons, Maneater, Robocop in Mortal Kombat, Cheapy’s botched appearance in the Saints Row 3 remaster, and oh so much more!

FredMeyer (& other Kroger chains?) ... 10% off when you buy 3 GameStop GC's totaling >= $75 thru 6/9

By Cornelius, Yesterday, 09:21 PM
kroger gamestop fred meyer ralphs harris teeter sooper frys foods marketplace

Cornelius  

Cornelius

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

I'm uncertain how many of Kroger's chains are promoting this deal, but I found this among the "Fred Meyer" digital coupons, and Freddie's is 1 of 2 Kroger chains in the Pacific NW.  This might be a good way to stock up some credit prior to the new consoles, or to wait for a good deal to come to GameStop later this summer.  As a reminder, GameStop credit CAN be applied towards 3rd-party gift-cards, which includes Xbox, PSN, Nintendo, and Steam, so that's another reason to jump on this.  Unfortunately the other Kroger brand in the Pacific NW (QFC) doesn't have this coupon (and it's not a personalized deal @ Freddie's, either), so YMMV.

 

"Save 10% off 3 GAMESTOP when you buy THREE (3) GAMESTOP Gift Cards totaling $75 or more (excluding $10 fixed value cards)."
 

huHJl3y.jpg?1

 

If you need help figuring out which Kroger chains are in your state, either check out this graphic:

 

FaF8osz.jpg?1

 

Or here's a handy table I found (click to expand):

Spoiler

 

On the downside, Kroger (corporate) have been jerks towards their own employees from March until now, so you might take that into account here.
 


dimebagdrl  

dimebagdrl

Posted Today, 12:20 AM

This means giving money to Kroger, then Gamestop.

Tough decisions all around. >_<
