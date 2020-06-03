Jump to content

CAGcast #637: Iron Man Down

CAGcast #637: Iron Man Down

The gang talks Minecraft Dungeons, Maneater, Robocop in Mortal Kombat, Cheapy’s botched appearance in the Saints Row 3 remaster, and oh so much more!

Nord VPN 1 Year, $39.99 at Best Buy - DotD

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 04:32 PM

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 04:32 PM  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 04:32 PM

Normally $70
Digital Code
Physical
 
http://www.nordvpn.com/gaming/

#2 teh lurv  

teh lurv

Posted Yesterday, 05:14 PM

Awesome, didn't even need to sit through a podcast to get the deal.


Gore

Posted Yesterday, 05:59 PM  

Gore

Posted Yesterday, 05:59 PM

How is Nord VPN?

 

Including Nord, I have only really heard of ExpressVPN and the vpn that comes with Norton.


IGN

Posted Yesterday, 06:28 PM  

IGN

Posted Yesterday, 06:28 PM

Sorry Cheapy but it's hard to trust them since they were hacked last year.

 

https://techcrunch.c...-it-was-hacked/


#5 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM

IGN eh?

BudzMcGee

Posted Yesterday, 07:43 PM  

BudzMcGee

Posted Yesterday, 07:43 PM

I've considered picking up Nord VPN a few times.  Anyone know if digital codes can stack?   $80 for 2 years is pretty tempting. 


#7 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

Oddest DotD yet, but cool. Personally I use PIA and it works wonders.

 

Used to use it to bypass my work's internet restrictions.

Now, I use it to tweet inflammatory things at our troll of a president. So versatile!


kevers7290

Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM  

kevers7290

Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM

Wondering if I can add this to an active subscription for a one year extension.


dragonx

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM  

dragonx

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM

AirVPN also running specials today with similar or better pricing for plans 1 year and up:

 

https://airvpn.org/buy/


Gore

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM  

Gore

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

How do these VPNs effect game streaming?

 

So far, I'm leaning towards pia for cost and nord for their gaming section. I do use hulu too.

 

Looks like, in some cases, the vpn will increase your max dl speed. Research, it's an interesting tool.


Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 12:52 AM  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 12:52 AM

Oddest DotD yet, but cool. Personally I use PIA and it works wonders.

Used to use it to bypass my work's internet restrictions.
Now, I use it to tweet inflammatory things at our troll of a president. So versatile!

THAT'LL show him LMAO

soonerdoc

Posted Today, 04:49 AM  

soonerdoc

Posted Today, 04:49 AM

Oddest DotD yet, but cool. Personally I use PIA and it works wonders.

 

Used to use it to bypass my work's internet restrictions.

Now, I use it to tweet inflammatory things at our troll of a president. So versatile!

 

I’m sure he gives two shits about your tweets. He could buy and sell you a million times over. Lol. 


