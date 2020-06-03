Nord VPN 1 Year, $39.99 at Best Buy - DotD
#1
Administrators
17897 Posts
Joined 17.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:32 PM
Digital Code
Physical
http://www.nordvpn.com/gaming/
#2
Posted Yesterday, 05:14 PM
Awesome, didn't even need to sit through a podcast to get the deal.
#3
582 Posts
Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:59 PM
How is Nord VPN?
Including Nord, I have only really heard of ExpressVPN and the vpn that comes with Norton.
#4
9 Posts
Joined 0.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:28 PM
Sorry Cheapy but it's hard to trust them since they were hacked last year.
https://techcrunch.c...-it-was-hacked/
#5
Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM
#6
3777 Posts
Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:43 PM
I've considered picking up Nord VPN a few times. Anyone know if digital codes can stack? $80 for 2 years is pretty tempting.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM
Oddest DotD yet, but cool. Personally I use PIA and it works wonders.
Used to use it to bypass my work's internet restrictions.
Now, I use it to tweet inflammatory things at our troll of a president. So versatile!
#8
332 Posts
Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM
Wondering if I can add this to an active subscription for a one year extension.
#9
45 Posts
Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM
AirVPN also running specials today with similar or better pricing for plans 1 year and up:
#10
582 Posts
Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM
How do these VPNs effect game streaming?
So far, I'm leaning towards pia for cost and nord for their gaming section. I do use hulu too.
Looks like, in some cases, the vpn will increase your max dl speed. Research, it's an interesting tool.
#11
1155 Posts
Joined 16.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:52 AM
THAT'LL show him LMAO
Oddest DotD yet, but cool. Personally I use PIA and it works wonders.
Used to use it to bypass my work's internet restrictions.
Now, I use it to tweet inflammatory things at our troll of a president. So versatile!
#12
678 Posts
Joined 16.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:49 AM
Oddest DotD yet, but cool. Personally I use PIA and it works wonders.
Used to use it to bypass my work's internet restrictions.
Now, I use it to tweet inflammatory things at our troll of a president. So versatile!
I’m sure he gives two shits about your tweets. He could buy and sell you a million times over. Lol.