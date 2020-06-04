Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #637: Iron Man Down

CAGcast #637: Iron Man Down

The gang talks Minecraft Dungeons, Maneater, Robocop in Mortal Kombat, Cheapy’s botched appearance in the Saints Row 3 remaster, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Nintendo 2DS XL System w/ Mario Kart 7 Pre-installed, Black & Turquoise $99.99 @Walmart

By BeyondKnight, Today, 06:11 AM

#1 BeyondKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   466 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

BeyondKnight

Posted Today, 06:11 AM

Brand New 2DS XL with Mario Kart 7 Pre-installed Black & Turquoise from Walmart

 

 

 

https://www.walmart....fGwQ0&sharedid=

 

 

 


#2 ctrek3   for pony CAGiversary!   561 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

ctrek3

Posted Today, 12:00 PM

Thank you so much OP, I've been looking for these or a new 3ds xl for my son so he would have his own , and I did not realize Nintendo had discontinued these things.  

 

So glad I don't have to pay crazy prices now


#3 emg28   esteeohpee CAGiversary!   3108 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

emg28

Posted Today, 03:40 PM

Thanks Op. I don’t check CAG as much as I used to but I’m glad I checked this morning. I guess I missed out on these being clearanced. There’s not much stock to be found anywhere.

#4 Laser_Printer  

Laser_Printer

Posted Today, 03:56 PM

I came here to post just this. If anyone wants one I can still order here, I picked one up at my local Wal-Mart this morning. Was the last one otherwise I'd pick up a few.

 

EDIT: Walmart let place and are shipping 5 seperate orders for me, I'm keeping 2 for me and myself and the rest I'm probably gonna sell at cost + shipping on CAG to those interested since more than likely these are sold out judging by the amount on ebay.


#5 BeyondKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   466 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

BeyondKnight

Posted Today, 04:33 PM

There is a massive rumor going around that Nintendo is stopping production on these soon


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy