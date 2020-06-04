Nintendo 2DS XL System w/ Mario Kart 7 Pre-installed, Black & Turquoise $99.99 @Walmart

Brand New 2DS XL with Mario Kart 7 Pre-installed Black & Turquoise from Walmart
https://www.walmart....fGwQ0&sharedid=
Posted Today, 06:11 AM
Posted Today, 12:00 PM
Thank you so much OP, I've been looking for these or a new 3ds xl for my son so he would have his own , and I did not realize Nintendo had discontinued these things.
So glad I don't have to pay crazy prices now
Posted Today, 03:40 PM
Posted Today, 03:56 PM
I came here to post just this. If anyone wants one I can still order here, I picked one up at my local Wal-Mart this morning. Was the last one otherwise I'd pick up a few.
EDIT: Walmart let place and are shipping 5 seperate orders for me, I'm keeping 2 for me and myself and the rest I'm probably gonna sell at cost + shipping on CAG to those interested since more than likely these are sold out judging by the amount on ebay.
Posted Today, 04:33 PM
There is a massive rumor going around that Nintendo is stopping production on these soon