CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #638: HDSDI?

CAGcast #638: HDSDI?

The gang talks summer plans, Kingdom of Amalur remaster, and a whole bunch of other stuff, live on Twtich!

Best Buy Xbox One Games Sale Forza 7/state of decay 2/ hellblade $9.99 + more

By arsenalcrazy8, Today, 06:59 AM

arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

Best Buy has a bunch of Xbox one games on sale right now (I Think MS is trying to beat Sony’s days of play sale)

These are all $9.99

Forza 7:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5891060

Hellblade:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6309034

State of decay 2 (with free steel book)
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5322200

Sea of thieves anniversary
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9287012

Bleeding age
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6402390

 

Plants vs Zombies Neighborhood

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6350387

 

Halo Wars 2

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5322000

 

Halo 5

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9441137

 

Ori Will of Wisps ($19.99)

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6352367


Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 07:35 AM

wow great deal on forza 7


SackAttack  

SackAttack

Posted Today, 07:37 AM

Thanks, OP. Been looking for a deal on Forza 7 for a while.

bdseed316  

bdseed316

Posted Today, 01:06 PM

Forza 7 is price matched on Amazon. Thanks OP.

Sonic Boom  

Sonic Boom

Posted Today, 01:15 PM

Thanks OP. I got Forza 7 for $7.99 after GCU.


john718  

john718

Posted Today, 01:19 PM

This is a great way for Microsoft to counter Sony's Play Days...even the CyberPunk limited Edition Xbox One X is on a limited time sale.

MEguy11  

MEguy11

Posted Today, 01:28 PM

Hellblade is a top 3 game this generation. Such a unique experience. I can't wait for the second game

SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 01:41 PM

Great price on those games. 


VidgamesgivemeA_D_D  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 02:21 PM

Thanks OP, had a $5 credit so got Forza 7 for $5.

 

Now if I could find Forza Horizon 4 that cheap, but I'm guessing it won't be until summer 2021 or longer. 


Ando  

Ando

Posted Today, 03:30 PM

Thanks. Been waiting on a good sale.

Walmart is selling it for $10 too, easy to match in store if any in your area have it.

GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

Thanks for the heads up OP! Ordered Forza 7 for store pickup, been wanting to get it again.


The Gray Fox  

The Gray Fox

Posted Today, 05:43 PM

Snagged Forza. Great deal. Thanks a bunch OP for the heads up

arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 05:51 PM

Updated OP to include Ori and some others


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 06:18 PM

any of these games not on gamepass?


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 06:29 PM

any of these games not on gamepass?

PvZ is on EA Access but not Game Pass.

 

I bit on Hellblade. Don't mind buying physical copies for my shelf even if something will always be on Game Pass but can't pull the trigger on Bleeding Edge or Sea of Thieves because they will be coasters if the servers ever go offline.


Ando  

Ando

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

any of these games not on gamepass?


Forza 7 and PvZ

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

Out of the steel book for SoD 2 for shipping. Can still buy game but had to remove steelbook to get to checkout
