Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #638: HDSDI?

CAGcast #638: HDSDI?

The gang talks summer plans, Kingdom of Amalur remaster, and a whole bunch of other stuff, live on Twtich!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X $300

By SlaughterX, Today, 11:00 AM

#1 SlaughterX   Teh Killer CAGiversary!   1352 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

SlaughterX

Posted Today, 11:00 AM

@ Wal-Mart

#2 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 11:19 AM

https://www.walmart....00244/501666617


#3 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Today, 12:18 PM

Thanks op. Just missed it, oos. That didn’t last too long :(

#4 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Today, 12:54 PM

BB: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6408533

GS: https://www.gamestop...fXY9qVqyU_L5BKA

Microsoft: https://www.microsof...xnc2lu9qp2ct000)(7593)(1243925)(TnL5HPStwNw-u1EbLNfryl6CUM.gWt3d_w)()&irclickid=_tbushkrol9pv93l0epa1qovn332xnc2lu9qp2ct000&activetab=pivot:overviewtab

GS $389.99, Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 System and Johnny Silverhand Figure Bundle: https://www.gamestop...e/B215748C.html

Target $399.99 (no idea why $100 extra): https://www.target.c...le/-/A-79844608

#5 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   227 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

This is great news....This something Microsoft did better than Sony..their console limited editions always looked superior.

#6 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23268 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 01:55 PM

Would have considered this at $300 but all the places with the $300 price are sold out. 

 

I also wonder if, with the Series X coming soon, they're planning on dropping the X1X to $300? But with the SX seeming to have the same level of BC as the X1X and also being able to play all X1X games, I see no reason to buy an X1X. 


#7 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1201 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

45K units made and probably the final special edition Xbox One. I think this will have some staying power with Collectors, especially if the game is good.

#8 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4228 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 02:17 PM

Would have considered this at $300 but all the places with the $300 price are sold out. 

 

I also wonder if, with the Series X coming soon, they're planning on dropping the X1X to $300? But with the SX seeming to have the same level of BC as the X1X and also being able to play all X1X games, I see no reason to buy an X1X. 

If you change your mind, Adorama has it in stock for $299 at this moment:

 

https://www.adorama....chredirect=true


#9 IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted Today, 02:21 PM

BB too

#10 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Today, 02:24 PM

Best buy is live, just purchased it !!!
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6408533

#11 Goguenator   Optimus Prime CAGiversary!   1823 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Goguenator

Posted Today, 02:26 PM

In stock at Best Buy!!!

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6408533


#12 chriscolbert   Everything right is wrong again CAGiversary!   3436 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

chriscolbert

Posted Today, 02:41 PM

Yeah just got in on the Best Buy action. Not sure why lol

#13 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAG in Training   46 Posts   Joined 0.5 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 02:43 PM

So the console is available now? And the code for the game will be redeemed in September? I'm not sure I need the Xbox but wouldn't have minded placing a pre order to think it over.

#14 Sam Beckett  

Sam Beckett

Posted Today, 02:44 PM

thanks! is it safe to buy more then 1 from best buy?  I have one for shipping, one for pickup in different orders.


#15 Nelson2011   Huh?! CAGiversary!   388 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Nelson2011

Posted Today, 02:47 PM

thanks! is it safe to buy more then 1 from best buy?  I have one for shipping, one for pickup in different orders.

There was a limit of 3 in cart, so you should be fine. Only when there's a limit of one it won't let you do multiple orders. 


#16 Nelson2011   Huh?! CAGiversary!   388 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Nelson2011

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

So the console is available now? And the code for the game will be redeemed in September? I'm not sure I need the Xbox but wouldn't have minded placing a pre order to think it over.

Yes it's shipping now, I think the code's in the box tho I don't know if you can input it yet.


#17 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Today, 02:49 PM

Snagged one. I already have an X1X, but cyberpunk is one of the only day-one purchases I am going to make this year. So it is worth it for the code + resale value. 


#18 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4228 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 02:52 PM

With the controller and game themselves worth about $135, the system is basically $165. Not bad at all for an X1X even with the new Series X in a few months. Can't beat that design on it.


#19 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4228 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 03:07 PM

Best Buy sold out now.

 

edit - going in and out of stock


#20 SlaughterX   Teh Killer CAGiversary!   1352 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

SlaughterX

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

I thought the 6/5 date @ Wal-mart was wrong, but I guess not!


#21 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Today, 03:15 PM

Would have considered this at $300 but all the places with the $300 price are sold out.
I see no reason to buy an X1X.


Welcome to CAG: buying $hit you don’t need 🤣

#22 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4228 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 03:20 PM

Welcome to CAG: buying $hit you don’t need

slowly raises my hand..............


#23 SlaughterX   Teh Killer CAGiversary!   1352 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

SlaughterX

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

But, but... we're saving money!


#24 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4228 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

Reminds me of my mom. She will buy something just because she has a coupon even if its not needed at the moment. I tell her all the time she would spend nothing if she didn't buy the item at all and save even more money. I know...hypocrite much?


#25 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2315 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

If you think about this as a Collectors edition instead of a console then its probably one of the best priced collectors edition at $299 in terms of content lol

#26 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 04:15 PM

Damn tempting even though I really don't need it and was planning on Series X. If only I could sell of my old consoles for decent.


#27 Cloudx9  

Cloudx9

Posted Today, 04:18 PM

Does it actually ship now?


The official release date is June 9th I think

#28 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2443 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 04:22 PM

It just dropped to 299 on amazon. Quickly sold out.  


#29 SlaughterX   Teh Killer CAGiversary!   1352 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

SlaughterX

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

Damn tempting even though I really don't need it and was planning on Series X. If only I could sell of my old consoles for decent.

Have you tried selling it on ebay, Facebook or Craigslist?


#30 Nelson2011   Huh?! CAGiversary!   388 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Nelson2011

Posted Today, 04:38 PM

Looks like target sold out also, even tho the price was $399.99.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy