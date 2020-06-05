Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X $300

Posted Today, 01:55 PM

Would have considered this at $300 but all the places with the $300 price are sold out.

I also wonder if, with the Series X coming soon, they're planning on dropping the X1X to $300? But with the SX seeming to have the same level of BC as the X1X and also being able to play all X1X games, I see no reason to buy an X1X.