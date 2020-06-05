Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X $300
#1 Teh Killer CAGiversary! 1352 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:00 AM
- DrBayrd likes this
#2
Posted Today, 11:19 AM
- fieryavenger likes this
#3
Posted Today, 12:18 PM
#4
Posted Today, 12:54 PM
GS: https://www.gamestop...fXY9qVqyU_L5BKA
Microsoft: https://www.microsof...xnc2lu9qp2ct000)(7593)(1243925)(TnL5HPStwNw-u1EbLNfryl6CUM.gWt3d_w)()&irclickid=_tbushkrol9pv93l0epa1qovn332xnc2lu9qp2ct000&activetab=pivot:overviewtab
GS $389.99, Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 System and Johnny Silverhand Figure Bundle: https://www.gamestop...e/B215748C.html
Target $399.99 (no idea why $100 extra): https://www.target.c...le/-/A-79844608
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 227 Posts Joined 13.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:22 PM
#6 Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary! 23268 Posts Joined 15.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:55 PM
Would have considered this at $300 but all the places with the $300 price are sold out.
I also wonder if, with the Series X coming soon, they're planning on dropping the X1X to $300? But with the SX seeming to have the same level of BC as the X1X and also being able to play all X1X games, I see no reason to buy an X1X.
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1201 Posts Joined 7.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:10 PM
#8 游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary! 4228 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:17 PM
Would have considered this at $300 but all the places with the $300 price are sold out.
I also wonder if, with the Series X coming soon, they're planning on dropping the X1X to $300? But with the SX seeming to have the same level of BC as the X1X and also being able to play all X1X games, I see no reason to buy an X1X.
If you change your mind, Adorama has it in stock for $299 at this moment:
https://www.adorama....chredirect=true
#9
Posted Today, 02:21 PM
#10
Posted Today, 02:24 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6408533
- Goguenator likes this
#11 Optimus Prime CAGiversary! 1823 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:26 PM
In stock at Best Buy!!!
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6408533
#12 Everything right is wrong again CAGiversary! 3436 Posts Joined 15.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:41 PM
#13 Daddy CAG in Training 46 Posts Joined 0.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:43 PM
- Goguenator likes this
#14
Posted Today, 02:44 PM
thanks! is it safe to buy more then 1 from best buy? I have one for shipping, one for pickup in different orders.
#15 Huh?! CAGiversary! 388 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:47 PM
thanks! is it safe to buy more then 1 from best buy? I have one for shipping, one for pickup in different orders.
There was a limit of 3 in cart, so you should be fine. Only when there's a limit of one it won't let you do multiple orders.
#16 Huh?! CAGiversary! 388 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:48 PM
So the console is available now? And the code for the game will be redeemed in September? I'm not sure I need the Xbox but wouldn't have minded placing a pre order to think it over.
Yes it's shipping now, I think the code's in the box tho I don't know if you can input it yet.
- SlaughterX, Goguenator and Sielanas like this
#17
Posted Today, 02:49 PM
Snagged one. I already have an X1X, but cyberpunk is one of the only day-one purchases I am going to make this year. So it is worth it for the code + resale value.
- Sielanas likes this
#18 游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary! 4228 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:52 PM
With the controller and game themselves worth about $135, the system is basically $165. Not bad at all for an X1X even with the new Series X in a few months. Can't beat that design on it.
- Sielanas likes this
#19 游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary! 4228 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:07 PM
Best Buy sold out now.
edit - going in and out of stock
#20 Teh Killer CAGiversary! 1352 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:13 PM
I thought the 6/5 date @ Wal-mart was wrong, but I guess not!
#21
Posted Today, 03:15 PM
Would have considered this at $300 but all the places with the $300 price are sold out.
I see no reason to buy an X1X.
Welcome to CAG: buying $hit you don’t need 🤣
#22 游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary! 4228 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:20 PM
Welcome to CAG: buying $hit you don’t need
slowly raises my hand..............
- waterdrew likes this
#23 Teh Killer CAGiversary! 1352 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:29 PM
But, but... we're saving money!
#24 游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary! 4228 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:35 PM
Reminds me of my mom. She will buy something just because she has a coupon even if its not needed at the moment. I tell her all the time she would spend nothing if she didn't buy the item at all and save even more money. I know...hypocrite much?
#25 As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary! 2315 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:11 PM
#26
Posted Today, 04:15 PM
Damn tempting even though I really don't need it and was planning on Series X. If only I could sell of my old consoles for decent.
#27
Posted Today, 04:18 PM
Does it actually ship now?
The official release date is June 9th I think
#28 Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary! 2443 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:22 PM
It just dropped to 299 on amazon. Quickly sold out.
#29 Teh Killer CAGiversary! 1352 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:25 PM
Damn tempting even though I really don't need it and was planning on Series X. If only I could sell of my old consoles for decent.
Have you tried selling it on ebay, Facebook or Craigslist?
#30 Huh?! CAGiversary! 388 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:38 PM
Looks like target sold out also, even tho the price was $399.99.