* * * * * 1 votes

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for $9.99

By Oo_Eddie_oO, Yesterday, 11:54 PM
ps4 xbox one boderlands

#1 Oo_Eddie_oO  

Oo_Eddie_oO

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is available on sale for $9.99 at:

 

GameStop

Amazon


#2 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2405 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 10:48 AM

Been waiting for a great price for these....thanks Eddie! :)


#3 phoenixlau   backlogged CAGiversary!   569 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

phoenixlau

Posted Today, 03:25 PM

The preowned version at Gamestop is also discounted, so now qualifies for the B2G2 on sub-$10 titles (e.g. combine with the $10 Sony first party games also on sale from Days of Play).


