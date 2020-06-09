Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #638: HDSDI?

CAGcast #638: HDSDI?

The gang talks summer plans, Kingdom of Amalur remaster, and a whole bunch of other stuff, live on Twtich!

- - - - -

Ubisoft Store Summer Sale - Ends 6/17/20

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 12:44 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 12:44 PM

up to 80% off most brands and titles, also get an additional 20% off your entire order, if you have either Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate or Gold Edition in your order! *Some restriction may apply.

20% off merch with code “SUMMERFUN”

https://store.ubi.co...ale/?lang=en_US

thundarr  

thundarr

Posted Yesterday, 01:17 PM

PC only, correct?

Invicta 61  

Invicta 61

Posted Yesterday, 02:25 PM

PC only, correct?

Varies by title.  Hover over the game icon to reveal the platform available.


Corgstradamus  

Corgstradamus

Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM

Free shipping at $80. You can also use your redeem 100 loyalty coins to get a 20% discount by going to this page: Club Ubisoft 20% off Coupon


