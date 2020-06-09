Ubisoft Store Summer Sale - Ends 6/17/20
20% off merch with code “SUMMERFUN”
https://store.ubi.co...ale/?lang=en_US
PC only, correct?
Varies by title. Hover over the game icon to reveal the platform available.
Free shipping at $80. You can also use your redeem 100 loyalty coins to get a 20% discount by going to this page: Club Ubisoft 20% off Coupon