CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #638: HDSDI?

CAGcast #638: HDSDI?

The gang talks summer plans, Kingdom of Amalur remaster, and a whole bunch of other stuff, live on Twtich!

* * - - - 3 votes

itch.io [Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality] - $5 for hundreds of games

By thedragon, Yesterday, 09:11 PM

thedragon  

thedragon

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

I've seen this posted elsewhere but not here to my knowledge.  For a minimum of $5 donation you get access to over 1,000 items.  Many excellent games included: Minit, 2064, Night in the Woods, Celeste, Overland, A Short Hike, way too many to mention here.  Some are not video games but there are hundreds of games in the bundle.

 

https://itch.io/b/52...ce-and-equality

 

 


drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM

Picked this up a few days back after a recommendation from a friend, thinking it's worth it to play Luna alone, hopefully it's good, but there's several other titles in here too I'm interested in. But also, good cause, and great deal.

thedragon  

thedragon

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

Hadn't heard of that one, there are a lot of lesser known games that seem cool, plus as you said, great cause.  I'm excited to dig through all these titles

Hadn't heard of that one, there are a lot of lesser known games that seem cool, plus as you said, great cause.  I'm excited to dig through all these titles


ilovexboxone  

ilovexboxone

Posted Today, 12:42 AM

im not a pc gamer but what do i have to download to be able to play these games?? and is there a gift card for this site or is it only credit cards they accept?? never played any games without a console before but this just seems like too good of a deal to pass up


thedragon  

thedragon

Posted Today, 12:58 AM

im not a pc gamer but what do i have to download to be able to play these games?? and is there a gift card for this site or is it only credit cards they accept?? never played any games without a console before but this just seems like too good of a deal to pass up

I'm not a PC gamer either, I mostly just get the free Epic store games and I get incredibly cheap bundles like these.  I only have a standard desktop but everything in this bundle has worked fine, I don't think you need much computing power to run these games.

 

This was my first experience with itch.io, but I do not think there are gift cards, I used paypal.  They are DRM free direct downloads, so basically you make a free account with them and then all those games show up in your library with links to download as often as you want.  Its not like Steam or anything like that. 


ilovexboxone  

ilovexboxone

Posted Today, 01:02 AM

thank you for the fast and helpful response...trying to download it now and i keep getting an error

 

This was my first experience with itch.io, but I do not think there are gift cards, I used paypal.  They are DRM free direct downloads, so basically you make a free account with them and then all those games show up in your library with links to download as often as you want.  Its not like Steam or anything like that. 

thank you for the fast and helpful response...trying to download it now and i keep getting an error


media_wonder  

media_wonder

Posted Today, 01:40 AM

Itchio Uchiha


Foxhack  

Foxhack

Posted Today, 01:49 AM

You can download a client that just grabs the files off their server and installs them locally, or go to your profile and download the full installation files directly from there.

 

Several high profile indie games have been added to the bundle since it launched - many of those have also been sold on consoles, like Night in the Woods and Celeste.

You can download a client that just grabs the files off their server and installs them locally, or go to your profile and download the full installation files directly from there.

 

Several high profile indie games have been added to the bundle since it launched - many of those have also been sold on consoles, like Night in the Woods and Celeste.


thedragon  

thedragon

Posted Today, 03:32 AM

thank you for the fast and helpful response...trying to download it now and i keep getting an error

To my knowledge without the client like Foxhack mentioned, you have to download the games individually from the pages that were added to your account from the bundle.


