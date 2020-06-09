itch.io [Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality] - $5 for hundreds of games

Posted Today, 12:58 AM

im not a pc gamer but what do i have to download to be able to play these games?? and is there a gift card for this site or is it only credit cards they accept?? never played any games without a console before but this just seems like too good of a deal to pass up

I'm not a PC gamer either, I mostly just get the free Epic store games and I get incredibly cheap bundles like these. I only have a standard desktop but everything in this bundle has worked fine, I don't think you need much computing power to run these games.

This was my first experience with itch.io, but I do not think there are gift cards, I used paypal. They are DRM free direct downloads, so basically you make a free account with them and then all those games show up in your library with links to download as often as you want. Its not like Steam or anything like that.