RiteAid BonusCash rewards for June 14-20, 2020 ... 20% ROI on Xbox, Domino's, Home Depot, BSP/Cabela's (w/ 60-day BonusCash expiration!)

Decent Father's Day pickings for RiteAid's BonusCash this week, with 1 Xbox, 1 food, and 3 for man-stuff.
- XBOX & Domino's ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*
- Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's ... $10 BonusCash when you buy $50 of these items.*
- Home Depot ... $10 BonusCash when you buy $50 of these items.*
For those who are new to the "Rite-Aid wellness+ reward BonusCash" program, you'll receive the $$$ amount when you purchase the minimum amount specified. Gift-cards within the same bullet-point share the same "limit 2 offers per customer", but you can earn rewards on the other bullet-point lines as well. For example, you can purchase $50 of XBOX credit plus $50 of Home Depot, or $25 each of XBOX & Domino's) plus $50 of Home Depot, and so on. The BonusCash will arrive in your account by 6am EDT the next morning, and can be used for just about anything except gift cards, alcohol, prescriptions, or dairy products (see "Earning BonusCash").
FYI, the BonusCash T&C's now say the cash expires after 60 days, while the weekly ad still says "30 days". I'm checking my phone's RiteAid app right now, and it says the $10 BonusCash I earned on May 17th for $50 of Xbox GC's expires in 34 days, so that probably resolves the discrepancy.
Screenshot of the 3 GC offers (bullet points) included here:
Small print (at bottom of weekly ad) and BonusCash T&C's included here:
FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" account, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers per line item throughout the week, and not just "2 per transaction" or "2 per day". At the time of purchase, your printed receipt will indicate how many of the "limit 2" you've met, but neither the website nor register will indicate ...
- if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or
- if the transaction you're about to complete exceeds the limit of 2 per week, or
- when your BonusCash rewards will expire.
Luckily the RiteAid mobile app (but neither the mobile nor desktop websites) lists your individual accumulation & cashing out on a per transaction basis, so that's a good way to keep tabs on the expiration dates, since you only get 60 days to spend the BonusCash once earned. Good luck!