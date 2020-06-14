Pokeball plus $20 at GameStop and target
Posted Yesterday, 01:49 PM
Posted Yesterday, 01:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:03 PM
Gotta love that RedCard has no free shipping minimum.
Posted Yesterday, 05:02 PM
dang it's already sold out at Target :(
edit: I remember checking store inventory last night in prep for this & there was plenty at every store in Richmond, VA
they're all already pretty much all sold out to the point I can't get in-store pickup at least, ugh
edit 2: I was able to get one at the Target off Lauderdale (Richmond East), there were 2 on the shelf (in the wrong place) so I took one & put the other back in the right spot
BrickSeek says they're out of stock now though so I'm guessing someone grabbed the last one since I left