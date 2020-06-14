Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

The gang is back live on Twitch to talk about the PS5 reveal and all the games shown at Sony’s fine presentation.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Pokeball plus $20 at GameStop and target

By Timbo10184, Yesterday, 01:49 PM

#1 Timbo10184   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Timbo10184

Posted Yesterday, 01:49 PM

Target site not loading right now, but GameStop has it online and in store.

#2 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4243 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Yesterday, 01:53 PM

https://www.target.c...us/-/A-53741704


#3 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9004 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 02:03 PM

Solid deal, thanks.
Gotta love that RedCard has no free shipping minimum.

#4 buckythekat   dv8 King of Concerns CAGiversary!   3246 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

buckythekat

Posted Yesterday, 05:02 PM

dang it's already sold out at Target :(

 

edit: I remember checking store inventory last night in prep for this & there was plenty at every store in Richmond, VA

 

they're all already pretty much all sold out to the point I can't get in-store pickup at least, ugh

 

edit 2: I was able to get one at the Target off Lauderdale (Richmond East), there were 2 on the shelf (in the wrong place) so I took one & put the other back in the right spot

 

BrickSeek says they're out of stock now though so I'm guessing someone grabbed the last one since I left


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy