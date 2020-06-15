Darksiders 3 PS4 $5.99 Best Buy

Darksiders 3 for PS4, $5.99 at Best Buy.
Sorry if this has already been posted, but I didn't see it anywhere.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5872201
Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:57 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM
I didn't think it was bad. However it was not as good as the first two and if you make a sequel not as good as the games before it it's a death sentence it doesn't even matter if it's an alright game.
Posted Yesterday, 08:41 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:59 PM
I actually feel bad because its not a bad game, does not deserve to spend its life in $5 bin bait hell....
Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM
I think also once it came out it was labeled as a "souls like game"
Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM
I actually feel bad because its not a bad game, does not deserve to spend its life in $5 bin bait hell....
Honestly, this game was not that bad. I really don't get the ridiculous amount of hate that it got. Sure it was disappointing from the standpoint that it felt almost nothing like the previous games in the series, and the graphics weren't very good. But it was actually very enjoyable. It probably could have used a few more months in the oven/coats of polish, but for $5 it's a steal.
Posted Yesterday, 11:09 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM
