Darksiders 3 PS4 $5.99 Best Buy

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

I actually feel bad because its not a bad game, does not deserve to spend its life in $5 bin bait hell....

Honestly, this game was not that bad. I really don't get the ridiculous amount of hate that it got. Sure it was disappointing from the standpoint that it felt almost nothing like the previous games in the series, and the graphics weren't very good. But it was actually very enjoyable. It probably could have used a few more months in the oven/coats of polish, but for $5 it's a steal.