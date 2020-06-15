Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

The gang is back live on Twitch to talk about the PS5 reveal and all the games shown at Sony’s fine presentation.

Darksiders 3 PS4 $5.99 Best Buy

By AndrewCounty, Yesterday, 07:47 PM
ps4 best buy darksiders

#1 AndrewCounty   Alligator F**khouse CAGiversary!   243 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

AndrewCounty

Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM

Darksiders 3 for PS4, $5.99 at Best Buy.

 

Sorry if this has already been posted, but I didn't see it anywhere.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5872201


#2 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1841 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 07:57 PM

How hard did this game bomb? Jeez stores are trying to give it away with GS doing $5 sales of it often

#3 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2258 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM

I didn't think it was bad. However it was not as good as the first two and if you make a sequel not as good as the games before it it's a death sentence it doesn't even matter if it's an alright game. 


#4 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAG Veteran   499 Posts   Joined 0.8 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted Yesterday, 08:41 PM

Luckily I traded in all my copies for $5 base last week toward tlou2.. so Good game for me! Never played it tho!

#5 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   5904 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted Yesterday, 08:59 PM

I actually feel bad because its not a bad game, does not deserve to spend its life in $5 bin bait hell....


#6 Nobodygrotesque   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   66 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Nobodygrotesque

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM

I think also once it came out it was labeled as a "souls like game"


#7 Jables-The-Hutt   Rebel Scum CAGiversary!   61 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Jables-The-Hutt

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

I actually feel bad because its not a bad game, does not deserve to spend its life in $5 bin bait hell....

 

Honestly, this game was not that bad. I really don't get the ridiculous amount of hate that it got. Sure it was disappointing from the standpoint that it felt almost nothing like the previous games in the series, and the graphics weren't very good. But it was actually very enjoyable. It probably could have used a few more months in the oven/coats of polish, but for $5 it's a steal.


#8 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9005 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 11:09 PM

It was a PS Plus title so I'm sure that has something to do with it.

#9 CritcalJ   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   105 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

CritcalJ

Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM

For 6 bucks, I'll give it a run.

I enjoyed the first two. Play may be different but seeing where the story goes will be interesting.
