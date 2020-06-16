Fallout 76 (Used) $4, Zombieland Double Tap Roadtrip (XB1) $8 and More - GameStop DoTD

Fallout 76 (Used) $3.99
Zombieland Double Tap Roadtrip (XB1) $7.99
Fusion Universal Headset $19.99
https://www.gamestop...deal-of-the-day
Posted Today, 05:17 PM
Posted Today, 05:22 PM
I bought the Zombieland game on PC for $3.99 when it went on sale. I'd say it's barely worth that if you're a huge zombie fan and want to add it to the collection. It's a very simple/standard top down shooter and obvious cash grab - generic movie tie-in. Much like the movie, it's there, it's not awful, but it's not great.
Posted Today, 05:35 PM
What's in the secret box #14 that "I want" ?
Posted Today, 05:36 PM
Posted Today, 05:43 PM
What's in the secret box #14 that "I want" ?
Nothing good. Search reddit, they have posts of what came in previous boxes. It's clearance trash no one wanted to buy.
Posted Today, 05:47 PM
Thank You CheapyD.
I just bought Fallout 76 for $5 after the 50% off during the flash sale. I could have saved at least $3 (I purchased 3).
How is the Fusion U Headset?