The gang is back live on Twitch to talk about the PS5 reveal and all the games shown at Sony’s fine presentation.

Fallout 76 (Used) $4, Zombieland Double Tap Roadtrip (XB1) $8 and More - GameStop DoTD

By CheapyD, Today, 05:17 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 05:17 PM

Fallout 76 (Used) $3.99

Zombieland Double Tap Roadtrip (XB1) $7.99

Fusion Universal Headset $19.99

 

https://www.gamestop...deal-of-the-day


RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial  

RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial

Posted Today, 05:22 PM

I bought the Zombieland game on PC for $3.99 when it went on sale.  I'd say it's barely worth that if you're a huge zombie fan and want to add it to the collection.  It's a very simple/standard top down shooter and obvious cash grab - generic movie tie-in.  Much like the movie, it's there, it's not awful, but it's not great. 


Stop  

Stop

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

What's in the secret box #14 that "I want" ?


Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

Is fallout 76 a half way finished game yet?

RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial  

RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial

Posted Today, 05:43 PM

What's in the secret box #14 that "I want" ?

Nothing good.  Search reddit, they have posts of what came in previous boxes.  It's clearance trash no one wanted to buy.


Gore  

Gore

Posted Today, 05:47 PM

Thank You CheapyD.

 

I just bought Fallout 76 for $5 after the 50% off during the flash sale. I could have saved at least $3 (I purchased 3).

 

How is the Fusion U Headset?


