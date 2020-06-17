[DEAD] Various PS4 games $4.99 - Best Buy DotD
Posted Yesterday, 05:49 AM
All Star Fruit Racing
Apex Construct Standard Edition
Flipping Death
Kotodama: The Seven Mysteries of Fujisawa Standard Edition
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Operation Warcade
Smash Hit Plunder
Space Hulk Standard Edition
Space Hulk Ascension Standard Edition
Tempest 4000
Posted Yesterday, 05:53 AM
Posted Yesterday, 06:27 AM
damm fruit racing is gone, can't even search for store pick up. :(
Is that game supposed to be good?
Posted Yesterday, 11:52 AM
DotD please they're clearing out unwanted turds.
Posted Yesterday, 12:43 PM
Thanks! Picked up Apex and Operation Warcade. Two VR games I didn't have.
Posted Yesterday, 01:23 PM
Loool $5 is asking too much
Posted Yesterday, 01:49 PM
Has nothing to do with my opinions on the games. Rather objective statement.
Posted Yesterday, 01:54 PM
I probably would have grabbed Tempest 4000 just for the nostalgia. But it is sold out. I would have probably played 10 mins got frustrated and quit anyway.
Posted Yesterday, 02:09 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:30 PM
Dang that’s my buy price for The Last of Us 2, was hoping it was included
Dont worry, I'm sure they will give last of us 2 as a ps plus game when the ps6 comes out.
Posted Yesterday, 02:30 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:29 PM
It's back: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6258007
Posted Yesterday, 05:47 PM
Thanks Vigilante! Was able to get one.
For anyone asking, this is a solid kart racer with a unique battle system. It's not better than the top karts; MarioK8, CrashTR, or Sega Allstars but, its better than pretty much any others. Unfortunately the aesthetic & design choice makes it look like a preschooler's game. That was most likely its downfall.
Posted Yesterday, 06:22 PM
Warcade is hilariously bad, but for $5 why not.
Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM
because you just said it was bad?
Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM
A DotD on items that are already unpopular says to me their purposefully conflating "clearance" with "deal" ♂
That's what the "Deal of the Day" mostly is though, them highlighting clearance stuff. GameStop does the same thing.
Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM
this must be the next batch heading for Dollar Tree
Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM
Tempest keeps going in and out of stock unfortunately.
Posted Today, 12:42 AM
This is a damn good deal for people are collecting the games with smaller print runs.
Posted Today, 01:24 PM
Each turd I take is unique, like a snowflake. Therefore it's a rare collector's item
Posted Today, 01:51 PM
Ordered 230 am yesterday 4 in store, never got email probably have to get refund BB dinged me again. Forcing me to deal with Craptacular CS they have
Posted Today, 01:54 PM
What a weird thing to say. But thanks for sharing.