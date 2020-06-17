[DEAD] Various PS4 games $4.99 - Best Buy DotD

Posted Yesterday, 05:47 PM

Thanks Vigilante! Was able to get one.For anyone asking, this is a solid kart racer with a unique battle system. It's not better than the top karts; MarioK8, CrashTR, or Sega Allstars but, its better than pretty much any others. Unfortunately the aesthetic & design choice makes it look like a preschooler's game. That was most likely its downfall.