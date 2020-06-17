Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

The gang is back live on Twitch to talk about the PS5 reveal and all the games shown at Sony’s fine presentation.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

[DEAD] Various PS4 games $4.99 - Best Buy DotD

By keyblader1985, Yesterday, 05:49 AM

#1 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3582 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 05:49 AM

https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games

All Star Fruit Racing
Apex Construct Standard Edition
Flipping Death
Kotodama: The Seven Mysteries of Fujisawa Standard Edition
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Operation Warcade
Smash Hit Plunder
Space Hulk Standard Edition
Space Hulk Ascension Standard Edition
Tempest 4000

#2 G_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2506 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

G_x51

Posted Yesterday, 05:53 AM

damm fruit racing is gone, can't even search for store pick up. :(

#3 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   241 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Yesterday, 06:27 AM

damm fruit racing is gone, can't even search for store pick up. :(

 

Is that game supposed to be good?


#4 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 AM

Loool $5 is asking too much

DotD please they're clearing out unwanted turds.

#5 InundatedDad   CAG Dad CAGiversary!   85 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

InundatedDad

Posted Yesterday, 12:43 PM

Thanks! Picked up Apex and Operation Warcade. Two VR games I didn't have.


#6 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3582 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 01:23 PM

I missed Kotodama the last few times it was on sale, so I'm glad I got another shot.

Loool $5 is asking too much

DotD please they're clearing out unwanted turds.

e26.jpg

#7 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Yesterday, 01:49 PM

A DotD on items that are already unpopular says to me their purposefully conflating "clearance" with "deal" 🤷‍♂️

Has nothing to do with my opinions on the games. Rather objective statement.

#8 jimbo8574   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   8191 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

jimbo8574

Posted Yesterday, 01:54 PM

I probably would have grabbed Tempest 4000 just for the nostalgia.  But it is sold out.  I would have probably played 10 mins got frustrated and quit anyway.  :)


#9 Razzel   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   734 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Razzel

Posted Yesterday, 02:09 PM

Dang that’s my buy price for The Last of Us 2, was hoping it was included

#10 zekana  

zekana

Posted Yesterday, 02:30 PM

Dang that’s my buy price for The Last of Us 2, was hoping it was included


Dont worry, I'm sure they will give last of us 2 as a ps plus game when the ps6 comes out.

#11 tightclaws   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1924 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

tightclaws

Posted Yesterday, 02:30 PM

Grabbed Tempest 4k on PS4 wanted ON X1X but 16$ so for 5 grabbed on PS4

#12 Vigilante   poyo CAGiversary!   37598 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Vigilante

Posted Yesterday, 03:29 PM

damm fruit racing is gone, can't even search for store pick up. :(

It's back: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6258007


#13 G_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2506 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

G_x51

Posted Yesterday, 05:47 PM

It's back: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6258007

Thanks Vigilante! Was able to get one.

For anyone asking, this is a solid kart racer with a unique battle system. It's not better than the top karts; MarioK8, CrashTR, or Sega Allstars but, its better than pretty much any others. Unfortunately the aesthetic & design choice makes it look like a preschooler's game. That was most likely its downfall.

#14 adam81  

adam81

Posted Yesterday, 06:22 PM

Warcade is hilariously bad, but for $5 why not.


#15 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM

Warcade is hilariously bad, but for $5 why not.

because you just said it was bad?


#16 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2647 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM

A DotD on items that are already unpopular says to me their purposefully conflating "clearance" with "deal" ‍♂

Has nothing to do with my opinions on the games. Rather objective statement.

That's what the "Deal of the Day" mostly is though, them highlighting clearance stuff. GameStop does the same thing.


#17 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2827 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM

this must be the next batch heading for Dollar Tree


#18 Mr. Anderson   spends too much time here CAGiversary!   9026 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

Mr. Anderson

Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM

Tempest keeps going in and out of stock unfortunately.


#19 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7752 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 12:42 AM

This is a damn good deal for people are collecting the games with smaller print runs.


#20 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 01:24 PM

This is a damn good deal for people are collecting the games with smaller print runs.

Each turd I take is unique, like a snowflake. Therefore it's a rare collector's item 


#21 tightclaws   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1924 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

tightclaws

Posted Today, 01:51 PM

Tempest keeps going in and out of stock unfortunately.

 

Ordered 230 am yesterday 4 in store, never got email probably have to get refund BB dinged me again. Forcing me to deal with Craptacular CS they have


#22 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7752 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 01:54 PM

Each turd I take is unique, like a snowflake. Therefore it's a rare collector's item 

What a weird thing to say.  But thanks for sharing.  :roll:


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy