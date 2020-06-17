Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

The gang is back live on Twitch to talk about the PS5 reveal and all the games shown at Sony’s fine presentation.

- - - - -

Gears 5 $9.99 Amazon/Best Buy

By DannyEndurance, Yesterday, 11:52 PM

DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM

Cheapest ever...

 

Best Buy Link:

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255311

 

Amazon Link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DJY4FRP/

 

included, but I got a copy from Best Buy today and it was just a regular copy. YMMV.


IGN  

IGN

Posted Today, 12:09 AM

Correct me if I'm wrong, but this game keeps dropping in price every week by $5. 1st it was $24.99, then $19.99, then $14.99 and now $9.99.


Biggzy32  

Biggzy32

Posted Today, 12:16 AM

Worth it?

Edit: I bought it anyway lol. Thanks OP
