CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

The gang is back live on Twitch to talk about the PS5 reveal and all the games shown at Sony’s fine presentation.

Eye of the Beholder is free on GOG!

By Jiryn, Today, 12:16 AM
GOG D&D Eye of the Beholder PC Dungeons and Dragons

Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 12:16 AM

Eye of the Beholder is free on GOG!
Offer ends in 16hrs of this writing! (Noon EST June 19th, 2020)

 

https://www.gog.com/..._collection_one

Scroll down to claim!
https://www.gog.com/#giveaway


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

Eye of the Beholder is free on GOG!
Offer ends in 16hrs of this writing! (Noon EST June 19th, 2020)

 

https://www.gog.com/..._collection_one

Scroll down to claim!
https://www.gog.com/#giveaway

And Deus Ex: GOTY edition is on sale for 97 cents.

 

https://www.gog.com/game/deus_ex


chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

I was JUST last week flirting with buying this trilogy...thanks!


