Posted 20 June 2020 - 01:00 AM

Just did some searching and found the problem I've noticed with the PS4 version. If anyone notices that the cutscenes in story mode are super choppy, it's due to the moronic developer WB hired for the port(the same one that did the Mortal Kombat 2011 & X PC ports). Apparently the actual gameplay is 60fps, but the cutscenes are capped at last gen's 30fps. Which is why it looks like it stutters constantly. WB never patched it to fix the problem.