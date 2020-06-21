Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #640: The Three Tables

CAGcast #640: The Three Tables

The gang talks EA Play announcements, The Last of Us Two nonsense, the new Fortnite season and oh so much more.

PS4 Wipeout: Omega Collection $11.18 Ebay.com

By Sugarbeats, Yesterday, 11:58 PM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Yesterday, 11:58 PM

Sold by Gamercandy, reputable seller

 

https://www.ebay.com...ew/392419971992


