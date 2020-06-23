Xbox one- TOO HUMAN true hidden gem
Posted Today, 06:10 PM
Posted Today, 06:20 PM
Thanks. I think this link should work.
https://marketplace....07de?noSplash=1
And I will always think about this giant bomb video when I think about Too Human.
https://www.youtube....h?v=nA7GK-48sR8
Posted Today, 08:28 PM
Yeah it's been free for a while now, at least more than a year. I thought they would have removed it by now.
Also worth mentioning this is an Xbox 360 game, so 360 owners can play it too. Although it runs much better on Xbox One, since the 360 version had bad screen tearing and performance issues.
Posted Today, 08:30 PM
I remember looking forward to this game so much. Eternal Darkness was an amazing game for it's time and was so well made. Too Human was just hard to get into, it felt like such a poorly made game.
Posted Today, 08:34 PM
I've played plenty of games worse than Too Human. I finished it and didn't regret it.