Xbox one- TOO HUMAN true hidden gem

By Damn It Duke!, Today, 06:10 PM

#1 Damn It Duke!  

Damn It Duke!

Posted Today, 06:10 PM

Free on backwards compatibility.. you MUST type it in the search, as it is not listed... This is a great game and a rare find bc of a lawsuit sometime ago involving the devs. All new copies of the game were removed from shelves and ordered to be destroyed.

ghettog  

ghettog

Posted Today, 06:20 PM

Thanks. I think this link should work.

https://marketplace....07de?noSplash=1

 

And I will always think about this giant bomb video when I think about Too Human.

https://www.youtube....h?v=nA7GK-48sR8


NoThanksBro  

NoThanksBro

Posted Today, 08:28 PM

Yeah it's been free for a while now, at least more than a year. I thought they would have removed it by now.

 

Also worth mentioning this is an Xbox 360 game, so 360 owners can play it too. Although it runs much better on Xbox One, since the 360 version had bad screen tearing and performance issues.


Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 08:30 PM

I remember looking forward to this game so much. Eternal Darkness was an amazing game for it's time and was so well made. Too Human was just hard to get into, it felt like such a poorly made game. 


Kelkeen  

Kelkeen

Posted Today, 08:34 PM

I've played plenty of games worse than Too Human.  I finished it and didn't regret it.


