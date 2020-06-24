Jump to content

CAGcast #640: The Three Tables

CAGcast #640: The Three Tables

The gang talks EA Play announcements, The Last of Us Two nonsense, the new Fortnite season and oh so much more.

Gamestop Flash Sale 6/24-6/25, Buy any new game $29.99+, and get 50% off any pre-owned game

By Squarehard, Today, 05:28 AM
gamestop flashsale new pre-owned 50% off

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 05:28 AM

NEXHVRq.png

 

"Buy Any New Software $29.99 or More & Save 50% Off Any Pre-Owned Software!"


jupiterjones  

jupiterjones

Posted Today, 12:10 PM

Not the worst deal if you actually wanted something like the (supposedly rough) Spongebob remaster and another higher-priced game. Threw it in my cart along with FFVII Remake, total was a little over $60 shipped. I'm sure you could return the SB game in store even you wanted to (and it sounds like you'll probably want to).


topchief1  

topchief1

Posted Today, 12:13 PM

If you could get more than 1 game discounted, it might have been worth it, but it's already a crap shoot when you buy a "new" game, as well as when you buy a retro game, and it's just not worth it for me

BobbyTastic  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 12:50 PM

I guess they're real desperate to clear out that pre-owned stock.

kill3r7  

kill3r7

Posted Today, 01:20 PM

I guess they're real desperate to clear out that pre-owned stock.


GS needs to generate revenue (hopefully some profit) by any means necessary. These pre-owned sales recently have to be eating into whatever profit margins they might have once had.
