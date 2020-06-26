Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #641: But Can You Point to It?

CAGcast #641: But Can You Point to It?

The gang discuss the Facebook Gaming Mixer deal, Cyberpunk 2077, Avengers, gamers behaving badly, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

Newegg Semi-Annual Clearance Sale

By SplitScream, Today, 10:00 AM
Video game deals Steam Newegg

#1 SplitScream  

SplitScream

Posted Today, 10:00 AM

https://www.newegg.c...leStore/ID-1144

Nights of Azure 2 [Online Game Code] - $34.99 DRM STEAM

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959025


Atelier Lulua: the Scion of Arland Deluxe Edition [Online Game Code] - $45 DRM STEAM

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959058


Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book [Online Game Code] -$19.49. DRM STEAM

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959015


Nioh: Complete Edition [Online Game Code] - $24.99 DRM STEAM

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959026

(Sorry if this is a bit raw, this is my first thread post)

Updated grammar and event link

#2 SplitScream  

SplitScream

Posted Today, 10:06 AM

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Digital Deluxe Edition [Online Game Code] - $27.99 DRM STEAM

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959052


BERSERK and the Band of the Hawk [Online Game Code] - $23.99

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959018

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX [Online Game Code] - $31.99

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959069

#3 SplitScream  

SplitScream

Posted Today, 10:21 AM

WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate [Online Game Code] - $41.99 DRM STEAM

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959071


Blue Reflection [Online Game Code] - $23.99 DRM STEAM

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959020


Imperator: Rome Deluxe Edition [Online Game Code] - $27.49 DRM STEAM

+ $2 off w/ promo code SMACLPC4, limited offer
https://www.newegg.c...&quicklink=true


Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition [Online Game Code] - $41.49

https://www.newegg.c...&quicklink=true


ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV [Online Game Code] - $47.99 DRM STEAM

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959073


Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX [Online Game Code] - $31.99

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16832959068

#4 SplitScream  

SplitScream

Posted Today, 10:28 AM

There is also fortnite gaming chairs, for some reason

#5 kraftwerks  

kraftwerks

Posted Today, 02:12 PM

I miss the old Newefg clearances. Stocking up on cheap games and headsets was handy.

#6 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Today, 08:21 PM

Thanks op

#7 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

I think one of my last purchases from them was release date Assassin's Creed Liberation on Vita then I didn't play it for years, yay backlog, then when I finally did I was supremely underwhelmed lol. Although I do remember they used to have discounts for buying many games at release date and that was super tempting especially before GCU was a thing.

#8 nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 08:34 PM

Yeah you would order games with coupon codes. I know I got a few games that way.


#9 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 09:27 PM

For several years Newegg was my go to place for games. Probably haven't ordered anything from them in 3+ years now. 


