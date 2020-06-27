Jump to content

The gang discuss the Facebook Gaming Mixer deal, Cyberpunk 2077, Avengers, gamers behaving badly, and oh so much more!

Mirror's Edge (PCDD) $1.99 on Steam

By tamali, Yesterday, 11:31 PM
tamali  

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

Steam has Mirror's Edge (PCDD) on sale for $1.99.

 

Mirror's Edge Collection is also available on sale for $15.97.


Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

Great game. I only played it because so many CAGs back in the day recommended it, even with the meh reviews, and I'll see it was fun game. 


