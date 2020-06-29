Jump to content

CAGcast #641: But Can You Point to It?

CAGcast #641: But Can You Point to It?

The gang discuss the Facebook Gaming Mixer deal, Cyberpunk 2077, Avengers, gamers behaving badly, and oh so much more!

Shenmue 3, Doom Eternal Steelbook $4.99 each @BB

By DanteWarrior, Yesterday, 09:07 PM
Steelbook

DanteWarrior  

DanteWarrior

Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM

No game included

 

Shenmue 3 Steelbook

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6363016

 

Doom Eternal Steelbook

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6366210


zebular  

zebular

Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM

Interesting, Shenmue 3 wasn't $5 last night but the others were.


EndOfGreen  

EndOfGreen

Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM

F YEA! Thanks OP. Managed to snag the doom one last night and was planning to check if the shenmue one dropped in the morning but totally forgot. Managed to order the last one at my store. Thanks for the reminder!

ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM

Awesome price for the steelbooks. I lucked out as I pre-ordered, and then it dropped to $40 during the grace period.

redrum666  

redrum666

Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM

thanks OP got both


bob330i  

bob330i

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

thanks, grabbed both.


billyrox  

billyrox

Posted Today, 12:17 AM

Sweet, I like it

SackAttack  

SackAttack

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

Snagged the Shenmue one even though the website said my store was out. Yoink.


