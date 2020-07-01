Retro-Bit - SEGA Genesis 6-Button Arcade Pad $9.99 @ Best Buy

Posted Today, 03:48 AM

Thank you Smiley. I'm curious, did this console mini flop as bad as the PS classic? I own it as well as all of the others. Never even opened it yet. Glad to grab the 6 button controller, and I'm surprised it's on a firesale. I remember when the NES classic extra controllers were worth gold.

I wouldn't call it a flop as all the games were emulated/ported by the renowned M2 developers. It's just that people have learned from the past that these things tend to drop in price sooner or later and probably don't want to be burned.

The PS Classic was a flop due to the poor emulation and versions of ROMs used...but I scored a couple later on for $20-$30 each (can't remember exactly but within that range.) I did so because of the potential of the mods for PS Classic.

I also scored the NES and SNES minis when they were cheap as well...same with the extra controllers. So my opinion as to why the Genesis is still widely available and on sale often is based on my own experience and those of others on forums stating the same reason.

I'm still waiting for the Genesis Mini to drop to $40 or less before I take the dive...I expect by this holiday season the latest.

But I did grab a couple of these controllers now as I doubt they will get cheaper, not to mention BBY doesn't have any in-store within 250 miles of where I live.