Retro-Bit - SEGA Genesis 6-Button Arcade Pad $9.99 @ Best Buy

Cheapest I've seen these and they work for PC, Mac, PS3, and Switch...aside from the Genesis Mini. Limit of 3 per customer.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6361747
Jump to content
Posted Today, 12:33 AM
Cheapest I've seen these and they work for PC, Mac, PS3, and Switch...aside from the Genesis Mini. Limit of 3 per customer.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6361747
Posted Today, 01:58 AM
thanks op got one
Posted Today, 03:25 AM
Thank you Smiley. I'm curious, did this console mini flop as bad as the PS classic? I own it as well as all of the others. Never even opened it yet. Glad to grab the 6 button controller, and I'm surprised it's on a firesale. I remember when the NES classic extra controllers were worth gold.
Posted Today, 03:41 AM
Posted Today, 03:48 AM
Thank you Smiley. I'm curious, did this console mini flop as bad as the PS classic? I own it as well as all of the others. Never even opened it yet. Glad to grab the 6 button controller, and I'm surprised it's on a firesale. I remember when the NES classic extra controllers were worth gold.
I wouldn't call it a flop as all the games were emulated/ported by the renowned M2 developers. It's just that people have learned from the past that these things tend to drop in price sooner or later and probably don't want to be burned.
The PS Classic was a flop due to the poor emulation and versions of ROMs used...but I scored a couple later on for $20-$30 each (can't remember exactly but within that range.) I did so because of the potential of the mods for PS Classic.
I also scored the NES and SNES minis when they were cheap as well...same with the extra controllers. So my opinion as to why the Genesis is still widely available and on sale often is based on my own experience and those of others on forums stating the same reason.
I'm still waiting for the Genesis Mini to drop to $40 or less before I take the dive...I expect by this holiday season the latest.
But I did grab a couple of these controllers now as I doubt they will get cheaper, not to mention BBY doesn't have any in-store within 250 miles of where I live.
Posted Today, 04:35 AM
I know retrobit made an 8 button version (6 button with bumpers) and I have two of them they work great....why did they make a 6 button only version. Still they are solid controllers and work well.
Posted Today, 04:42 AM
Thank you Smiley. I'm curious, did this console mini flop as bad as the PS classic? I own it as well as all of the others. Never even opened it yet. Glad to grab the 6 button controller, and I'm surprised it's on a firesale. I remember when the NES classic extra controllers were worth gold.
Posted Today, 07:01 AM
I know retrobit made an 8 button version (6 button with bumpers) and I have two of them they work great....why did they make a 6 button only version. Still they are solid controllers and work well.
The 6-button version was made as a replica of the original Genesis 6-button controller. If I remember right, it was released in 1993 to coincide with the releases of both Street Fighter 2 and Mortal Kombat on the Genesis....because playing either of those games on the standard 3-button pad would drive any gamer friggin' insane!
The 8-button Reto-Bit is basically a Sega Saturn version with the 6 face buttons and 2 shoulder buttons. I really wish I could find this version for $10. Retro-Bit site still sells these for $20.
Posted Today, 01:20 PM
Posted Today, 02:13 PM
No i am not talking about the saturn one I am talking about the retrobit 8 button genesis one. They made both an 8 button saturn and genesis mold for the wired usb versions.
https://www.amazon.c...e?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Yeah, I have two of those and prefer them. I guess they did the six button version to match the original, and since the extra two buttons have no use on the Genesis Mini. They only become useful on other uses, like on PCs/Raspberry Pis. They are great controllers and fix my only real complaint about the Mini - the fact that with a 3 button controller you have to hold Start a couple seconds to pull up the menu, with the 6 button controller Mode button it comes up right away.
The Sega Genesis Mini was hardly a flop, I just think they over-produced them and people have kind had their fill of them by now and have gotten a little weary due to the hot garbage that was the PS Classic. There were so many things wrong the game selection on that thing - I have one but it is the only Mini I have hacked due to the terrible game selection.