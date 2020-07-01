Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #641: But Can You Point to It?

CAGcast #641: But Can You Point to It?

The gang discuss the Facebook Gaming Mixer deal, Cyberpunk 2077, Avengers, gamers behaving badly, and oh so much more!

Retro-Bit - SEGA Genesis 6-Button Arcade Pad $9.99 @ Best Buy

By SmileyMcSmiles, Today, 12:33 AM

#1 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2408 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 12:33 AM

Cheapest I've seen these and they work for PC, Mac, PS3, and Switch...aside from the Genesis Mini. Limit of 3 per customer.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6361747


#2 redrum666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   965 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

redrum666

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

thanks op got one


#3 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4643 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Today, 03:25 AM

Thank you Smiley. I'm curious, did this console mini flop as bad as the PS classic? I own it as well as all of the others. Never even opened it yet. Glad to grab the 6 button controller, and I'm surprised it's on a firesale. I remember when the NES classic extra controllers were worth gold.


#4 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   413 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Today, 03:41 AM

I was also able to use a $5 reward cert on this, which was nice, since it's already hard enough to justify buying anything game related now that my GCU ended

#5 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2408 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 03:48 AM

Thank you Smiley. I'm curious, did this console mini flop as bad as the PS classic? I own it as well as all of the others. Never even opened it yet. Glad to grab the 6 button controller, and I'm surprised it's on a firesale. I remember when the NES classic extra controllers were worth gold.

I wouldn't call it a flop as all the games were emulated/ported by the renowned M2 developers. It's just that people have learned from the past that these things tend to drop in price sooner or later and probably don't want to be burned. 

 

The PS Classic was a flop due to the poor emulation and versions of ROMs used...but I scored a couple later on for $20-$30 each (can't remember exactly but within that range.)  I did so because of the potential of the mods for PS Classic. 

 

I also scored the NES and SNES minis when they were cheap as well...same with the extra controllers. So my opinion as to why the Genesis is still widely available and on sale often is based on my own experience and those of others on forums stating the same reason. 

 

I'm still waiting for the Genesis Mini to drop to $40 or less before I take the dive...I expect by this holiday season the latest.

 

But I did grab a couple of these controllers now as I doubt they will get cheaper, not to mention BBY doesn't have any in-store within 250 miles of where I live.  ;)


#6 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted Today, 04:35 AM

I know retrobit made an 8 button version (6 button with bumpers) and I have two of them they work great....why did they make a 6 button only version. Still they are solid controllers and work well. 


#7 Souffrir   Eternally Training CAG CAGiversary!   4987 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Souffrir

Posted Today, 04:42 AM

Thank you Smiley. I'm curious, did this console mini flop as bad as the PS classic? I own it as well as all of the others. Never even opened it yet. Glad to grab the 6 button controller, and I'm surprised it's on a firesale. I remember when the NES classic extra controllers were worth gold.


I don't know if there's any difference between the version that's specifically advertised as compatible with the Genesis Mini and the normal SKU, but Retro-bit sells a version of this controller that, as near as I can tell, has all the same features and compatibilities (except maybe for the Genesis Mini?) at an MSRP of $15, normally, so Best Buy may just be clearing stock for this specific SKU.

It's also worth noting that, if you're not overly hung up on having the exact same layout as the original Genesis 6-button pad, Retro-bit also has a version of this controller that is essentially exactly the same, but with two shoulder buttons and the Mode button moved into the center of the pad under the Start button, which would be more generally compatible with games of the 4th and 5th generations. That's at an MSRP of $20 wired, $30 for bluetooth, and $35 for 2.4GHz (the wireless versions come with a Home and Select button under the Start instead of a dedicated Mode button). I think those are Genesis Mini compatible but I'm not really sure, you'd have to look that up.

#8 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2408 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

I know retrobit made an 8 button version (6 button with bumpers) and I have two of them they work great....why did they make a 6 button only version. Still they are solid controllers and work well. 

The 6-button version was made as a replica of the original Genesis 6-button controller.  If I remember right, it was released in 1993 to coincide with the releases of both Street Fighter 2 and Mortal Kombat on the Genesis....because playing either of those games on the standard 3-button pad would drive any gamer friggin' insane! 

 

The 8-button Reto-Bit is basically a Sega Saturn version with the 6 face buttons and 2 shoulder buttons. I really wish I could find this version  for $10.  Retro-Bit site still sells these for $20. 


#9 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted Today, 01:20 PM

No i am not talking about the saturn one I am talking about the retrobit 8 button genesis one. They made both an 8 button saturn and genesis mold for the wired usb versions.

https://www.amazon.c...e?ie=UTF8&psc=1

#10 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2073 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted Today, 02:13 PM

No i am not talking about the saturn one I am talking about the retrobit 8 button genesis one. They made both an 8 button saturn and genesis mold for the wired usb versions.

https://www.amazon.c...e?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Yeah, I have two of those and prefer them.  I guess they did the six button version to match the original, and since the extra two buttons have no use on the Genesis Mini.  They only become useful on other uses, like on PCs/Raspberry Pis.  They are great controllers and fix my only real complaint about the Mini - the fact that with a 3 button controller you have to hold Start a couple seconds to pull up the menu, with the 6 button controller Mode button it comes up right away.

 

The Sega Genesis Mini was hardly a flop, I just think they over-produced them and people have kind had their fill of them by now and have gotten a little weary due to the hot garbage that was the PS Classic.  There were so many things wrong the game selection on that thing - I have one but it is the only Mini I have hacked due to the terrible game selection.


