Gamestop.com Independence Day sale 7/1-7/4 (B2G1 on used PS4/Xbone games)

Saw from their website
- PRO members get 1 day access early starting 7/1
- B2G1 on all PS4 and Xbone pre-owned games
- $39.99 for pre-owned DualShock 4s ($29.99 if you are a PRO member)
- Clearanced T-shirts $5 each
Posted Yesterday, 05:10 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM
Sucks Switch games are excluded but they do have the Last of Us Part II available for shipping PO'd