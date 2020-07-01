Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #641: But Can You Point to It?

CAGcast #641: But Can You Point to It?

The gang discuss the Facebook Gaming Mixer deal, Cyberpunk 2077, Avengers, gamers behaving badly, and oh so much more!

Gamestop.com Independence Day sale 7/1-7/4 (B2G1 on used PS4/Xbone games)

By Smithers123, Yesterday, 05:10 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 05:10 PM

Saw from their website

 

- PRO members get 1 day access early starting 7/1
- B2G1 on all PS4 and Xbone pre-owned games
- $39.99 for pre-owned DualShock 4s ($29.99 if you are a PRO member)

- Clearanced T-shirts $5 each


#2 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM

Sucks Switch games are excluded but they do have the Last of Us Part II available for shipping PO'd


