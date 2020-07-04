Jump to content

* * * * * 1 votes

NES Classic Edition (Refurbished) $49.99 & Super NES Classic Edition (Refurbished) $69.99 Nintendo E-Store

By BeyondKnight, Today, 04:47 PM

#1 BeyondKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   475 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

BeyondKnight

Posted Today, 04:47 PM

NES Classic Edition (Refurbished) $49.99

 

https://store.ninten...on-refurbished/

 

Super NES Classic Edition (Refurbished) $69.99

 

https://store.ninten...on-refurbished/


#2 leylines   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1078 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

leylines

Posted Today, 04:54 PM

Thank you, I picked up one of each.


#3 BeyondKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   475 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

BeyondKnight

Posted Today, 04:57 PM

My pleasure, cheaper than buying from Ebay price gougers. Plus your getting it from Officially Nintendo


#4 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

Keeps saying there is an issue with the order. Either is dead or their website is malfunctioning or overwhelmed.

#5 BeyondKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   475 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

BeyondKnight

Posted Today, 05:43 PM

Prolly overwhelmed, I was able to get the snes classic a few days ago


#6 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   3271 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

Thanks OP managed to get a SNES classic.

#7 Cybernator  

Cybernator

Posted Today, 05:53 PM

Damn, they don’t accept PayPal. It would be nice if Nintendo online store accepted PayPal. Anyone found any workarounds? For example, virtual prepaid cards, any suggestions?


