NES Classic Edition (Refurbished) $49.99 & Super NES Classic Edition (Refurbished) $69.99 Nintendo E-Store

NES Classic Edition (Refurbished) $49.99
https://store.ninten...on-refurbished/
Super NES Classic Edition (Refurbished) $69.99
https://store.ninten...on-refurbished/
Jump to content
Posted Today, 04:47 PM
NES Classic Edition (Refurbished) $49.99
https://store.ninten...on-refurbished/
Super NES Classic Edition (Refurbished) $69.99
https://store.ninten...on-refurbished/
Posted Today, 04:54 PM
Thank you, I picked up one of each.
Posted Today, 04:57 PM
Thank you, I picked up one of each.
My pleasure, cheaper than buying from Ebay price gougers. Plus your getting it from Officially Nintendo
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
Posted Today, 05:43 PM
Keeps saying there is an issue with the order. Either is dead or their website is malfunctioning or overwhelmed.
Prolly overwhelmed, I was able to get the snes classic a few days ago
Posted Today, 05:46 PM
Posted Today, 05:53 PM
Damn, they don’t accept PayPal. It would be nice if Nintendo online store accepted PayPal. Anyone found any workarounds? For example, virtual prepaid cards, any suggestions?